VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
WBTV
Rowan Chamber hosts Disney Institute in Kannapolis
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 120 business and community leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement on Thurs., Sept. 22, at The Laureate Center in Kannapolis. The Disney Institute was presented by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce with title sponsors: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the City of Kannapolis.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas to honor one of Channel 9′s own
CHARLOTTE — This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas is celebrating a big milestone. For the past 50 years, they’ve been shaping the lives of kids with the help of community mentors. The organization serves more than 1,500 kids in Mecklenburg, York and Cabarrus counties....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Latin American Festival happening Saturday
GASTONIA, N.C. — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and you can celebrate this weekend at the second annual Latin American Festival in Gastonia. Latin American Festival is happening this weekend in Gastonia. It’s happening at the WOW Supermarket located at 2557 West Franklin Blvd. It runs from 11...
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Give Winter A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Winter. Winter is a 10-month-old puppy who minds her manners and entertains herself. She is leash trained and gets along with other dogs. Winter is available to foster or adopt. To get more...
WBTV
Celebrate Culture and Community at the Concord International Festival on October 1st
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and El Puente Hispano are excited to welcome visitors and residents to Downtown Concord for the Second Annual Concord International Festival on Saturday, October 1. In just ten days, Downtown Concord will be transformed into a world mosaic of different countries and cultures where visitors can experience international foods, music, dance, crafts, games, and more.
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
Duke Energy puts its stamp on new office tower in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. says all major exterior work on its 40-story soon-to-be headquarters is complete with the installation of its corporate logo on the north and south sides of the building. In the next couple of months, the company will be testing the exterior lighting that will...
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
WBTV
OFFICIAL RULES: “QC Life Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto Ticket Giveaway”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “QC Life Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto Ticket Giveaway” OFFICIAL RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. WBTV is solely responsible for delivering the Grand Prize to each winner. 1. PROMOTION DATES.
WBTV
Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles sits down with WBTV's Brandon Hamilton to discuss the affordable housing issues the city is facing. Mayor Vi Lyles speaks with WBTV about violent crimes and teens in Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. Mayor Vi Lyles sat down with WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton...
WBTV
North Lincoln High’s volleyball team prepping for Pink Knight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nineteen of the 24 players on the North Lincoln High School girls’ volleyball team, along with 18 adult chaperones - including some dads - signed up for our Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1. They’re driving from Lincolnton to the heart of Charlotte and the...
ACC moving to Charlotte, a legal fight at Charlotte Latin and new CEO at Charlotte history museum
A new headquarters is coming to uptown Charlotte. But it’s not a bank this time. The Atlantic Coast Conference this week announced it’s moving to the city from Greensboro, where it’s been for 70 years. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
Fast Casual
Famous Toastery's flagship reopens with new look
With a renewed emphasis on becoming famous in the communities it serves, the original Famous Toastery location in Davidson, North Carolina, has reopened with a facelift. "Coming out of the pandemic, we were really looking for a new identity," Brian Burchill, co-founder and chief culture officer, said in a company press release. "The Davidson store specifically is nearly 15 years old, and the building itself is over 100 years old, so we thought it'd be a great place to start. It is also one of our busiest locations, so we wanted to really double down on that 'be famous' model."
WBTV
Excitement builds with start of Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of golf’s biggest events is in full swing at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Fans from across the world are expected to attend the 2022 Presidents Cup. “It’s awesome, puts a little spotlight on the city. The city has grown like crazy, more people...
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United States
There is a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina that is so good that the people at the New York Times have declared it to be one of the best fifty restaurants in America for 2022. If you come to Charlotte, there is a restaurant you can visit called Leah & Louise. The picture for this article is one of the delicious foods you can get from the restaurant called River Chips, which are fried chicken skin you get with a delicious sauce to top everything up. But do not just take my word for it from my article. Here is what the New York Times had to say in their actual review:
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant looks to cash in on 2022 Presidents Cup fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the 2022 Presidents Cup gets underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, a restaurant owner says his company stands to profit from the thousands of fans expected each day. Owner and head chef of Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Andarrio Johnson, is often busy making one of his...
WCNC
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
