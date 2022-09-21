ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Rowan Chamber hosts Disney Institute in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 120 business and community leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Disney’s Approach to Employee Engagement on Thurs., Sept. 22, at The Laureate Center in Kannapolis. The Disney Institute was presented by the Rowan Chamber of Commerce with title sponsors: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the City of Kannapolis.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
spectrumlocalnews.com

Latin American Festival happening Saturday

GASTONIA, N.C. — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and you can celebrate this weekend at the second annual Latin American Festival in Gastonia. Latin American Festival is happening this weekend in Gastonia. It’s happening at the WOW Supermarket located at 2557 West Franklin Blvd. It runs from 11...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Winter A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Winter. Winter is a 10-month-old puppy who minds her manners and entertains herself. She is leash trained and gets along with other dogs. Winter is available to foster or adopt. To get more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Celebrate Culture and Community at the Concord International Festival on October 1st

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and El Puente Hispano are excited to welcome visitors and residents to Downtown Concord for the Second Annual Concord International Festival on Saturday, October 1. In just ten days, Downtown Concord will be transformed into a world mosaic of different countries and cultures where visitors can experience international foods, music, dance, crafts, games, and more.
CONCORD, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Movie Info#Actor#The Museum Of York County#Quail Hollow Club Updated
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WBTV

North Lincoln High’s volleyball team prepping for Pink Knight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nineteen of the 24 players on the North Lincoln High School girls’ volleyball team, along with 18 adult chaperones - including some dads - signed up for our Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1. They’re driving from Lincolnton to the heart of Charlotte and the...
LINCOLNTON, NC
Fast Casual

Famous Toastery's flagship reopens with new look

With a renewed emphasis on becoming famous in the communities it serves, the original Famous Toastery location in Davidson, North Carolina, has reopened with a facelift. "Coming out of the pandemic, we were really looking for a new identity," Brian Burchill, co-founder and chief culture officer, said in a company press release. "The Davidson store specifically is nearly 15 years old, and the building itself is over 100 years old, so we thought it'd be a great place to start. It is also one of our busiest locations, so we wanted to really double down on that 'be famous' model."
DAVIDSON, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United States

There is a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina that is so good that the people at the New York Times have declared it to be one of the best fifty restaurants in America for 2022. If you come to Charlotte, there is a restaurant you can visit called Leah & Louise. The picture for this article is one of the delicious foods you can get from the restaurant called River Chips, which are fried chicken skin you get with a delicious sauce to top everything up. But do not just take my word for it from my article. Here is what the New York Times had to say in their actual review:
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant looks to cash in on 2022 Presidents Cup fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the 2022 Presidents Cup gets underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, a restaurant owner says his company stands to profit from the thousands of fans expected each day. Owner and head chef of Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Andarrio Johnson, is often busy making one of his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy