ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former President Donald Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNVYV_0i4xZvcj00

Former President Donald Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general 03:21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gJKH_0i4xZvcj00
Former President Donald Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general 02:50

MIAMI - New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Donald Trump over alleged business fraud.

Trump's eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

"Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us. He did this with the help of the other defendants, his children," James said Wednesday.

The attorney general's office has been investigating Trump and his business dealings for the past three years. James has said he misrepresented the value of his properties to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bank loans and tax breaks.

"Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to pay lower taxes, to satisfy continuing loan agreements and to induce insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums," she said.

James wants Trump removed from any businesses engaged in the alleged fraud, and wants an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's compliance, financial reporting, valuations and disclosures to lenders, insurers and tax authorities for no less than five years.

She is also seeking to replace the current trustees of Trump's revocable trust, which controls his business interests, with independent trustees, to bar Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into commercial real estate acquisitions for five years, from obtaining loans from banks in New York for five years and permanently bar Trump and his three eldest children from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.

She also wants to permanently bar Weisselberg and McConney from serving in the financial control function of any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.

"Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization," she said.

James added, "There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans." She said she was seeking $250 million from the defendants.

James said her investigation also uncovered potential criminal violations, including falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, conspiracy and bank fraud. She said her office is referring those findings to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump responded, calling it "another witch hunt" by a "racist."

"Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry. I never thought this case would be brought - until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a 'get Trump platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!" Trump posted.

An attorney for Trump said the lawsuit is "neither focused on the facts nor the law."

"Rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General's political agenda. It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General's Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place," the statement continued.

"We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General's meritless claims."

Some Trump supporters are also taking issue with the lawsuit.

Across the water from Mar-a-Lago, CBS4's Peter D'Oench caught up with James Soffa, who is from Denver.

Soffa said, "Trump is going to run for President. He is for the people and not for politicians or special interests. As soon as politicians start holding people to higher standards then we will all be OK."

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Political go-to guy Pete Antonacci dies

TALLAHASSEE - Pete Antonacci, a political fix-it man who garnered bipartisan praise during a career in public service that spanned more than three decades, died of a heart attack Friday afternoon.Antonacci, a former prosecutor, and supervisor of elections, most recently headed a controversial new state office charged with probing voting irregularities.Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Antonacci,73, as director of the Office of Election Crimes and Security in July."He was a dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional --- a friend to all in the state of Florida," DeSantis said in a statement Friday, adding that Antonacci "vigilantly sought...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Migrant flights: Gov. DeSantis doubles down while facing legal challenges

MIAMI - Miami-Dade State Senator Jason Pizzo has filed a request for an emergency injunction asking a Tallahassee judge to prevent Governor Ron DeSantis' administration from using state money to pay for any more migrant flights.  Senator Pizzo told CBS4 that Desantis had no right to use Florida money in the way that he did. He also sent CBS4 a statement saying, "The Governor had legislators carry and pass bills (SB1808 and Section 185 of HB5001) that were crafted to suit his agenda, and that he signed into law. And yet, he still can't comply with the requirements and restrictions." The move...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi tax preparer sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to court documents and statements made in court, Orland Reed worked at a Gulfport tax return preparation business. Between 2012 and 2014, Reed prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false education credits, dependent information, federal income tax withholdings, and retirement contributions in an effort to generate larger refunds from the IRS than the clients were entitled to receive. At times, Reed also listed a different tax preparer even though he prepared the returns himself.
GULFPORT, MS
CBS Miami

Venezuelans gather to denounce Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights in Doral

MIAMI - Local advocates came together Tuesday, denouncing Governor Ron DeSantis for relocating 48 Venezuelan migrants from an immigration facility in San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard, with no advanced notice."What Ron DeSantis did was despicable," said Andrea Mercado, Executive Director of the group Florida Rising. "It does not have justification to take asylum-seekers and refugees and to treat them this way, and to trick them and mistreat them for a political stunt.""He's taking our money-- our taxes to get brothers and sisters out of other states-- not even from Florida," said Adelys Ferro, Director of the Venezuelan-American Caucus. Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Migrants flown to Mass. may remain anonymous; DeSantis could face additional lawsuit

MIAMI - The lawsuit on behalf of migrants flown to Massachusetts now has a first ruling. A federal judge has decided the identities of the plaintiffs may remain anonymous. Their lawyers say they have already been receiving threats.The lawyers of the migrants say they have already been receiving threats."We are talking about a man that was tortured and rendered toothless while kidnapped his teeth were pulled with pliers, we are talking about children who arrived on the island in need of medical attention," Mirian Albert, Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston.Lawyers for Civil Rights and Alianza Americas filed the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Miami

TS Ian: Florida Keys under tropical storm watch as system nears

MIAMI - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida Keys as Ian nears although it appears that South Florida will escape the worst of the system, expected to hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.In the Sunday 5 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to produce "significant wind and storm surge impacts" for western Cuba.The agency said the storm was moving slowly to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.The tropical storm watch for Monroe County was issued for the lower...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Miami

Ian now a Cat 2 storm as all of Florida under flood watch

MIAMI -  The entire state of Florida is under a flood watch as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, gets closer to the state's Gulf Coast.The National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. advisory said the Cat 2 hurricane is moving to the northwest at 13 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.Ivan Cabrera, chief meteorologist for CBS Miami, said Monday that the storm's winds and speed are expected to strengthen as it moves into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico."Well see those numbers go up with each passing advisory," he said, adding that South...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Prepare don't panic as Hurricane Ian nears, DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday urged Floridians to be on alert and to plan for Hurricane Ian, which is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and could come ashore along Florida's western coast."Remain calm," he said. "There is no need to panic. There's no need to panic-buy fuel."  DeSantis urged Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a "major" storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday.Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surges and isolated tornadoes to Florida's...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Trump Family#Attorney General#Fraud#The Trump Organization
CBS Miami

Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida

MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida seasonal manatee protections eyed

TALLAHASSEE - State wildlife officials are set to establish a "seasonal" no-entry zone in Brevard County waters to further protect threatened manatees, which have seen an unprecedented number of deaths mostly linked to malnutrition. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission next week will consider a rule that would restrict access of boats and people to water around the Florida Power & Light Cape Canaveral Energy Center.Manatees gather in the area during the winter because of warm water. The proposed rule would impose the zone for waters immediately adjacent to the FPL facility from Nov. 15 to March 31. Currently, the power plant's...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Now is the time to plan, prepare as Ian heads to Florida

MIAMI - As South Florida keeps tabs on a tropical storm making its way across the central Caribbean, now is the time to prepare for any possible impacts.Tropical Storm Ian is moving to the west-northwest and is forecast to become a tropical storm and then a hurricane late weekend into early next week. South Florida is included in the forecast cone from early to the middle of next week. Although there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where this will end up, for now, everyone should monitor the storm's progress and have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go."Now is...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Ian arrives in South Florida Monday

MIAMI - All eyes are on the Caribbean where Hurricane Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify on Monday. As of the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory, Ian's pressure dropped but it was still a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph as it moved to the northwest at 14 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest is expected on Monday followed by a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday. The center of Ian is expected to pass near or...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Two winners from Illinois claim $1.34 billion MegaMillions jackpot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions winner has come forward, almost eight weeks after the historic drawing. Illinois Lottery officials confirmed the $1.34 billion jackpot will be split between two people who agreed to share the prize if won."The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely "over the moon" with their Mega Millions win," Illinois Lottery officials said. As CBS 2 reported, someone bought a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.3 billion at a Des Plaines gas station. The ticket remained unclaimed until Wednesday. Lottery officials said the two winners spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors, and have decided to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million.The $1.34 billion jackpot was the third largest lottery win in U.S. history.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvua23.com

Possible prison strike to start Monday across Alabama

BIBB COUNTY – Prison inmates and prison workers are prepping for a possible statewide strike for all inmates within Alabama’s prison system. On Monday, Sept. 26, Alabama prisoners will reportedly go on strike from food service, grounds work or any jobs assigned. Inmates said they’re taking action because...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
115K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy