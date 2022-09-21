ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Houston, TX
WFAA

Texas AG says counties can spend COVID relief funds on extra pay for elected officials without public notice

TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials’ salaries, they likely don’t have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
