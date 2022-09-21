Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
LCSO: 3 friends confessed to shooting and killing 16-year-old Houston girl in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Friends of a Houston girl murdered in Liberty County helped lead investigators to her killers, the sheriff's office said at a news conference Friday. All three suspects have confessed and they remain in the Liberty County Jail, according to LCSO Capt. William Knox. "It's an...
WFAA
FBCSO: Houston man arrested for allegedly making Instagram threat against Ft. Bend County Fair
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against the Fort Bend County Fair on Instagram, causing a panic within the community on Friday. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Javon Otis Jackson, 18, has been charged with making...
WFAA
Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said. The initial...
WFAA
Sugar Land fires 5 Animal Services workers after 38 unauthorized euthanizations, city says
SUGAR LAND, Texas — The city of Sugar Land has fired five Animal Services employees after they say a multi-department investigation uncovered the unauthorized euthanization of 38 cats and dogs. According to the city, the employees claimed that the animals either had a medical diagnosis or showed aggressive behavior,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
Houston war hero laid to rest 76 years after he died during WWII at age 22
HOUSTON — A Houston war hero was finally laid to rest Friday, 76 years after his death during World War II. Veterans and others who never met 1st Lt. Ottaway Cornwell were on hand to honor him during the ceremony at Houston National Ceremony. The U.S. Army pilot was...
Texas AG says counties can spend COVID relief funds on extra pay for elected officials without public notice
TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials’ salaries, they likely don’t have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
Comments / 0