Ruth M. Gramke
Ruth M. Gramke, age 83 of Meire Grove, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Serenity Place on 7th Assisted Living in St. Joseph, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in parish cemetery.
Rita Stiller
Rita Stiller, 89 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Swanville, MN died Sunday, September 18 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 27 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville with Reverend Father Joseph Backowski, Reverend Father Ron Dockendorff and Reverend Father Joah Ellis officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.
LaShel D. Klug-Oliver
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for LaShel “Sheli” D. Klug-Oliver, 55 who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 12, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident. Pastor David Hinz officiated and burial was at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Sharon V. Gamradt
Sharon V. Gamradt, age 72 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich.
Grey Eagle Township • September 12, 2022
Call to Order: Ron Frericks called the meeting to order at 8:00 pm. The pledge of allegiance was recited. Members Present: Ron Frericks, Ray Bense, Mary Ann Primus, Mike Rohe, and Erv Herdering. Several community members were also in attendance. Agenda Approval: A preliminary agenda was presented. Ron asked if...
