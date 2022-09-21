Rita Stiller, 89 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Swanville, MN died Sunday, September 18 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 27 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville with Reverend Father Joseph Backowski, Reverend Father Ron Dockendorff and Reverend Father Joah Ellis officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.

