ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnews.biz

Sheila Milner

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Sheila Anne Francis Milner who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 14, 2022 at the Long Prairie Care Center. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 21 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. The parish women will pray the Rosary at 3:45 at the funeral home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
hometownnews.biz

Rita Stiller

Rita Stiller, 89 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Swanville, MN died Sunday, September 18 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 27 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville with Reverend Father Joseph Backowski, Reverend Father Ron Dockendorff and Reverend Father Joah Ellis officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.
SWANVILLE, MN
hometownnews.biz

Ruth M. Gramke

Ruth M. Gramke, age 83 of Meire Grove, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Serenity Place on 7th Assisted Living in St. Joseph, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in parish cemetery.
MEIRE GROVE, MN
hometownnews.biz

Sharon V. Gamradt

Sharon V. Gamradt, age 72 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Sauk Rapids, MN
Obituaries
City
Clontarf, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Breezy Point, MN
City
Pine River, MN
hometownnews.biz

Grey Eagle Township • September 12, 2022

Call to Order: Ron Frericks called the meeting to order at 8:00 pm. The pledge of allegiance was recited. Members Present: Ron Frericks, Ray Bense, Mary Ann Primus, Mike Rohe, and Erv Herdering. Several community members were also in attendance. Agenda Approval: A preliminary agenda was presented. Ron asked if...
GREY EAGLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy