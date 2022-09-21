Read full article on original website
Sheila Milner
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Sheila Anne Francis Milner who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 14, 2022 at the Long Prairie Care Center. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 21 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. The parish women will pray the Rosary at 3:45 at the funeral home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
Rita Stiller
Rita Stiller, 89 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Swanville, MN died Sunday, September 18 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 27 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville with Reverend Father Joseph Backowski, Reverend Father Ron Dockendorff and Reverend Father Joah Ellis officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.
Ruth M. Gramke
Ruth M. Gramke, age 83 of Meire Grove, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Serenity Place on 7th Assisted Living in St. Joseph, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in parish cemetery.
Sharon V. Gamradt
Sharon V. Gamradt, age 72 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich.
Grey Eagle Township • September 12, 2022
Call to Order: Ron Frericks called the meeting to order at 8:00 pm. The pledge of allegiance was recited. Members Present: Ron Frericks, Ray Bense, Mary Ann Primus, Mike Rohe, and Erv Herdering. Several community members were also in attendance. Agenda Approval: A preliminary agenda was presented. Ron asked if...
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors. This is the full video of the tractor parade at the 2022 Pioneer Days held north of Albany, Minnesota. This year’s parade featured Ford tractors, trucks, cars, and implements, along with other brands of classic tractors and...
