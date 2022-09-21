ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 54

William Hicks
4d ago

The Forrestal class had the same problems. According to some of the engineers the jet fuel dump was forward of where the seawater intake was. The freshwater was at some points oily and you could smell the vapors especially when showering and any usage of hot water.

Reply(2)
9
Darryl Hawkins
3d ago

The US Ranger had the same problem. I was stationed on her in the 70's and 80's. Sometimes it seems like it was nothing but JP-5 with now water but we learned to live with it. I spent 22 years in the Navy and I'm still here.

Reply(2)
7
j ramos
3d ago

Happened on the Ranger and Independence too. The bug juice sort of covered it up, but you'd come out of the showers feeling flammable.

Reply
5
Related
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss

A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Potable Water#Fresh Water#American Military News#Sailors
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat

A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

US Army's entire fleet of 400 Chinooks is GROUNDED thanks to engine flaw causing fuel leaks: Manufacturer Honeywell says faulty part came from a third party and was found in at least 70 aircraft

The US army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused engine fires. Cynthia Smith, a spokeswoman for the Army, said that the fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The leaks were caused by faulty O-rings that were installed in the Honeywell engines...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
Grant Piper News

Wreck of Rare World War I Destroyer Found

The United States did not lose many ships during World War I, especially when compared to World War II. Most of the US-flagged ships destroyed during World War I were merchant ships and freighters. The only four surface ships to be confirmed lost during World War I as the result of enemy mines or torpedoes only numbered four. There was one destroyer, one armored cruiser, one battleship, and one Coast Guard vessel confirmed destroyed by enemy activity, according to data compiled by the US Merchant Marine.
Navy Times

Here’s what happens when you flush a toilet on a Navy ship

Sometimes, nature calls at the same time duty calls. But what happens to the waste of thousands of sailors who flush aboard Navy ships?. YVMA Productions, a YouTube channel, could bear the mystery no longer, so its camera crews set out to discover the answer for themselves. “The discharge of...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy