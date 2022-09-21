Read full article on original website
William Hicks
4d ago
The Forrestal class had the same problems. According to some of the engineers the jet fuel dump was forward of where the seawater intake was. The freshwater was at some points oily and you could smell the vapors especially when showering and any usage of hot water.
Darryl Hawkins
3d ago
The US Ranger had the same problem. I was stationed on her in the 70's and 80's. Sometimes it seems like it was nothing but JP-5 with now water but we learned to live with it. I spent 22 years in the Navy and I'm still here.
j ramos
3d ago
Happened on the Ranger and Independence too. The bug juice sort of covered it up, but you'd come out of the showers feeling flammable.
