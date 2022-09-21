ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed announces another rate hike to combat inflation, signals more on the way

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dlsab_0i4xVlTD00

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Federal Reserve announced yet another interest rate hike Wednesday, the latest in a series of interest rate increases to address elevated inflation that experts say could have serious negative effects on the economy.

The Fed said it will raise interest rates another three quarters of a percentage point and signaled more increases are likely.

“The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run,” the Fed said. “In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 3 to 3-1/4 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in the Plans for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet that were issued in May.”

The latest federal inflation data showed that consumer prices have risen well over 8% in the past 12 months. In the last two months, overall inflation has leveled off, but that has been largely driven by an unusual drop in gas prices from the record highs seen earlier this year. Once gas prices stop their decline, the official inflation rate may rise again, especially since prices on a range of goods and services have steadily increased.

Food prices, for example, have continued to soar .

The Federal Reserve pointed to the Ukraine war as a reason for the price hikes.

“Russia's war against Ukraine is causing tremendous human and economic hardship," the Federal said. "The war and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity."

Economists, though, also point to other factors like rampant debt spending. Inflation was already rising at a significant rate well before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The news today is yet again the continued realization of the bill is coming due after far too long of big government policies ... in Washington, D.C.,” said Jonathan Williams, chief economist and executive vice president of policy for the American Legislative Exchange Committee. “The cause of all this very painful Federal Reserve action is the fact that inflation, continuing at a 40-year high, with the additional big government spending packages just passed in Washington, D.C.”

Williams said more economic pain is on the horizon

“I wish I had better news,” he said. “I’m usually a glass half full economic analyst on these kinds of things, but more pain ahead is what the Federal Reserve is signaling.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ofgem should bring down standing charge, energy boss says

Ofgem should help drive down standing charges for energy bill payers around Britain, the head of one of the country’s largest suppliers has said.Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson said that many customers cannot understand why standing charges, the part of a bill you pay regardless of how much energy you use, are so high.It comes after the business said it would knock 4% off the standing charge for customers whose bills are regulated by the energy price cap.If you reduce your energy consumption, you’re still paying your standing charges, so it reduces the incentive to save energy. And saving energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Companies ‘desperate’ to recruit technical engineers and data experts – report

Manufacturing firms are having to compete with top City banks and leading innovation companies to hire workers with digital and technical skills, according to a new report.Make UK said its study showed the digitalisation of production processes has accelerated in recent months, leaving companies “desperate” to recruit the best qualified technical engineers and data experts.A survey of 180 manufacturers found that three in five have plans to recruit engineering technicians and production and process engineers, while one in four were looking to hire data analysts.Government must ensure that the revised Shortage Occupation List is in place as soon as possible...
BUSINESS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy