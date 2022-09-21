MIAMI (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez threw five scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals beat Miami 6-1 Sunday, hours after the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly won’t be back next season. The Marlins are 63-90 in Mattingly’s seventh year, and he is the team’s all-time leader in managerial wins. His contract expires after this season, and both sides agreed it is time for a new voice to lead the club. “You always try to follow your heart and that’s what I do,” Mattingly said. “You know what’s inside of you and what is the right thing. I think it’s best for the organization that we have a new voice and move forward.” Under Mattingly, the Marlins qualified for the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and won a first-round series against the Chicago Cubs. But Miami finished under .500 in his six other seasons guiding the club.

