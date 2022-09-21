Read full article on original website
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth at Texas when the clinching became official, and they held on for a 10-4 victory. The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn’t run the team since August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager. “Today was the worst one,” Cairo said. “Today was, that’s not acceptable. That’s not baseball. That’s not what the Chicago White Sox are about. It was terrible.”
Michael Massey had a two-run homer and a two-run single in an 11-run sixth inning that propelled the Kansas City
The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Yankees designated the
MIAMI (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez threw five scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals beat Miami 6-1 Sunday, hours after the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly won’t be back next season. The Marlins are 63-90 in Mattingly’s seventh year, and he is the team’s all-time leader in managerial wins. His contract expires after this season, and both sides agreed it is time for a new voice to lead the club. “You always try to follow your heart and that’s what I do,” Mattingly said. “You know what’s inside of you and what is the right thing. I think it’s best for the organization that we have a new voice and move forward.” Under Mattingly, the Marlins qualified for the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and won a first-round series against the Chicago Cubs. But Miami finished under .500 in his six other seasons guiding the club.
