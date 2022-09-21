ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cokeville, WY

Comments / 0

Related
svinews.com

LC Commission pitching to be part of multi-state effort to bring in Hydrogen Power

Lincoln County Commissioner Jerry Hansen says the Commission pitching to have the county host hydrogen power in a multi- state project as part of a hydrogen hub. He says Governor Mark Gordon is very supportive of the idea of a hydrogen hub in Wyoming. The other potential states involved are New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado. The commissioner believes the county can be an energy hub for the nation.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Star Valley blanks the Devils 21-0

It wasn’t the prettiest offensive game but the Braves defense pitched a shutout and Star Valley improved to 4-1 with a 21-0 final in Evanston. After a scoreless first quarter, the Braves got on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Jayden Crook. McKell Merritt knocked through the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
EVANSTON, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cokeville, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
Idaho State Journal

Three Grace High School students charged with hazing

GRACE — Three Grace High School students were recently charged in connection to alleged hazing incidents earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of hazing and...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Kemmerer Gazette

Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after two-day search

A Star Valley Ranch man has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail and charged with attempted murder and assault. The charges stem from a domestic incident that resulted in a two-day search for the suspect, which ended when he turned himself into police. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson reported...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Woman taken into custody after high speed chase from Kemmerer to Cokeville

Police have arrested a woman after a high speed chase that began in Kemmerer and ended on Highway 89 roughly 10 miles north of Cokeville. Chief Mike Kahre with the Kemmerer Police Department said the incident started about 8:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying she was in distress. Kemmerer PD responded to the industry park area of Kemmerer, near the Lincoln County Detention Center. Upon arrival the officer could smell marijuana. After questioning the female, identified as Alyssa Michalski, she admitted to possession of marijuana and gave some to the officer. According to Chief Kahre, before an arrest could be made, Michalski fled the scene in her vehicle, ramming the Kemmerer Police Officer’s vehicle.
KEMMERER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Svi News
svinews.com

Cokeville Wins Shootout with Walker’s Kemmerer Rangers

Cokeville continues their path of regaining momentum after their defeat to Lyman 2 weeks ago with last weeks lopsided trouncing of the Pinedale Wranglers and following it up with this week’s 35-12 victory over the Kemmerer Rangers. Despite a fantastic rushing performance out of quarterback Landon Heaps, who carried the ball 10 times for 179 yards and a pair of scores, it simply wasn’t enough to carry the Rangers to the upset.
COKEVILLE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy