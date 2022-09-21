Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 in east Idaho history. ANNIS — A traveling salesman for a produce company with headquarters in Pocatello called The Rigby Star “in no very pleasant frame of mind” to report an incident he recently witnessed.
svinews.com
LC Commission pitching to be part of multi-state effort to bring in Hydrogen Power
Lincoln County Commissioner Jerry Hansen says the Commission pitching to have the county host hydrogen power in a multi- state project as part of a hydrogen hub. He says Governor Mark Gordon is very supportive of the idea of a hydrogen hub in Wyoming. The other potential states involved are New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado. The commissioner believes the county can be an energy hub for the nation.
svinews.com
Star Valley blanks the Devils 21-0
It wasn’t the prettiest offensive game but the Braves defense pitched a shutout and Star Valley improved to 4-1 with a 21-0 final in Evanston. After a scoreless first quarter, the Braves got on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Jayden Crook. McKell Merritt knocked through the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
Fatal crash in Cache Co. with multiple vehicles, road will be closed for hours
A fatal crash between Wellsville and Logan Thursday morning involved several vehicles and left one person dead. The road will be closed for several hours while officials investigate.
Three Grace High School students charged with hazing
GRACE — Three Grace High School students were recently charged in connection to alleged hazing incidents earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of hazing and...
Kemmerer Gazette
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after two-day search
A Star Valley Ranch man has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail and charged with attempted murder and assault. The charges stem from a domestic incident that resulted in a two-day search for the suspect, which ended when he turned himself into police. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson reported...
svinews.com
LC Commission looking into setting up mini nuclear power plants in communities
Lincoln County Commissioner Jerry Hansen says the Commission is looking into setting up mini nuclear plants in communities through a company called Oklo. He says one of these small nuclear plants could theoretically power up to 10,000 to 15,000 homes. “You think about that as it pertains to Lincoln County,”...
svinews.com
Woman taken into custody after high speed chase from Kemmerer to Cokeville
Police have arrested a woman after a high speed chase that began in Kemmerer and ended on Highway 89 roughly 10 miles north of Cokeville. Chief Mike Kahre with the Kemmerer Police Department said the incident started about 8:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying she was in distress. Kemmerer PD responded to the industry park area of Kemmerer, near the Lincoln County Detention Center. Upon arrival the officer could smell marijuana. After questioning the female, identified as Alyssa Michalski, she admitted to possession of marijuana and gave some to the officer. According to Chief Kahre, before an arrest could be made, Michalski fled the scene in her vehicle, ramming the Kemmerer Police Officer’s vehicle.
svinews.com
Cokeville Wins Shootout with Walker’s Kemmerer Rangers
Cokeville continues their path of regaining momentum after their defeat to Lyman 2 weeks ago with last weeks lopsided trouncing of the Pinedale Wranglers and following it up with this week’s 35-12 victory over the Kemmerer Rangers. Despite a fantastic rushing performance out of quarterback Landon Heaps, who carried the ball 10 times for 179 yards and a pair of scores, it simply wasn’t enough to carry the Rangers to the upset.
