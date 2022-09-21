Read full article on original website
Related
wisconsinexaminer.com
Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads
A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Michels changes mind, says he’d allow abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who during the primary campaign briefly supported banning emergency contraception, said in a radio interview Friday that if elected he’d sign a law changing the state’s ban against abortions to include exceptions for instances of rape and incest. Appearing on the show of...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Evers wants referendum on repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban
Standing behind a podium in the ornate governor’s conference room in the east wing of the Capitol on Wednesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers pointed to the ceiling and the gilded words inscribed there that proclaim, “The will of the people is the law of the land.”. “Well, right...
Comments / 0