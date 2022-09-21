ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Protesters outside Milwaukee GOP office denounce ‘racist’ ads

A group of voters in Milwaukee joined community organizations and elected officials outside the Wisconsin Republican Party’s field office on Martin Luther King Drive. The office, located on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, opened in the Bronzeville neighborhood in 2020. On Wednesday, it became the site of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Evers wants referendum on repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban

Standing behind a podium in the ornate governor’s conference room in the east wing of the Capitol on Wednesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers pointed to the ceiling and the gilded words inscribed there that proclaim, “The will of the people is the law of the land.”. “Well, right...
WISCONSIN STATE

