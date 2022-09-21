A LAWRENCEBURG MAN WAS ARRESTED LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER HE ENTERED THE LOBBY OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WITH HIS PANTS AROUND HIS KNEES. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE MALE WHO BASED ON HIS BEHAVIOR APPEARED TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE. HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PULBIC INTOXICATION AND WALKED OVER TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO