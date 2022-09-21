Read full article on original website
The Decatur Daily
Decatur man charged with possession of obscene photos of child
Decatur police arrested a Decatur man on Friday and charged him with possession of obscene photos of a child.
2 charged with burglary in Decatur
Two people were arrested after a burglary in Decatur last month.
Decatur woman arrested for drug sales
Decatur police arrested a woman at her house Wednesday after receiving complaints about drug sales from August through September.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
Colbert County deputies locate missing teen
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said a missing teenager has been found.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
WAFF
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
Huntsville police respond to child injured by dog bite
Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a child had been bitten by a dog on Friday afternoon.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
A LAWRENCEBURG MAN WAS ARRESTED LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER HE ENTERED THE LOBBY OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WITH HIS PANTS AROUND HIS KNEES. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE MALE WHO BASED ON HIS BEHAVIOR APPEARED TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE. HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PULBIC INTOXICATION AND WALKED OVER TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.
Guntersville ‘Taco Bell’ shooting: 1 year later
September 23 marks one year since 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old were killed in a shooting in Guntersville.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
Donnie Douglass: Burglary, possession of burglary tools. Hattie Stanback: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest. Hayes Herron: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license. Jamie Bratin. Jamie Brattin: Violation of community corrections. Rachel Allbert. Rachel Allbert: Violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license. Richard Thomas. Richard Thome: Failure to appear.
WAFF
Man arrested in hotel for posession of Fentanyl, cocaine
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and agents with the Florence Police Department have arrested a man for possession of fentanyl and other illegal drugs. On Sept. 19, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Room 127 Lakeview Inn and Suites in Killen. The...
Body pulled from Decatur water identified
The Decatur Police Department says no foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from the water on September 13.
Garbage truck fire causes traffic on Highway 20 in Decatur
All eastbound lanes on Highway 20 in Decatur are completely shut down due to a garbage truck fire, according to authorities.
WAFF
Federal grand jury indicts Huntsville man on deadly fentanyl charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of drug distribution resulting in the death of another person was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. According to online court documents, Theophylis Rayvon Pride, age 33 of Huntsville, faces the fentanyl distribution charge following a death reported in Madison County in 2021.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges
Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
State yanks medical license from doctor who gave opioids to woman who died of overdose
A north Alabama cancer doctor had his medical license permanently revoked by a state licensing commission after the agency said he provided drugs to a 21-year-old woman he had a sexual relationship with who died of an overdose. Dr. Sammy Becdach, an oncologist at the Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur,...
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
2 injured in Oneonta plane crash
According to a post from the City of Oneonta, first responders were notified of an aircraft crash that happened just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field around 8:17 a.m.
WAFF
Florence men federally indicted for possessing, distributing fentanyl
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and/or distributing fentanyl. According to the Department of Justice, the men were charged for separate and unrelated incidents. Azarious Taron Wiliams, 25, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with...
