Decatur, AL

The Decatur Daily

Decatur woman arrested for drug sales

Decatur police arrested a woman at her house Wednesday after receiving complaints about drug sales from August through September.
DECATUR, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
CULLMAN, AL
radio7media.com

Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County

ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication

A LAWRENCEBURG MAN WAS ARRESTED LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER HE ENTERED THE LOBBY OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WITH HIS PANTS AROUND HIS KNEES. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE MALE WHO BASED ON HIS BEHAVIOR APPEARED TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE. HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PULBIC INTOXICATION AND WALKED OVER TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22

Donnie Douglass: Burglary, possession of burglary tools. Hattie Stanback: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest. Hayes Herron: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license. Jamie Bratin. Jamie Brattin: Violation of community corrections. Rachel Allbert. Rachel Allbert: Violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license. Richard Thomas. Richard Thome: Failure to appear.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man arrested in hotel for posession of Fentanyl, cocaine

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and agents with the Florence Police Department have arrested a man for possession of fentanyl and other illegal drugs. On Sept. 19, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Room 127 Lakeview Inn and Suites in Killen. The...
KILLEN, AL
WAFF

Federal grand jury indicts Huntsville man on deadly fentanyl charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of drug distribution resulting in the death of another person was indicted by a federal grand jury in August. According to online court documents, Theophylis Rayvon Pride, age 33 of Huntsville, faces the fentanyl distribution charge following a death reported in Madison County in 2021.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges

Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
FLORENCE, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in Oneonta plane crash

According to a post from the City of Oneonta, first responders were notified of an aircraft crash that happened just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field around 8:17 a.m.
ONEONTA, AL
WAFF

Florence men federally indicted for possessing, distributing fentanyl

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and/or distributing fentanyl. According to the Department of Justice, the men were charged for separate and unrelated incidents. Azarious Taron Wiliams, 25, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with...
FLORENCE, AL

