schillingshow.com
Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire
CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
wfxrtv.com
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Ward A polling precinct permanently moved
The Ward A polling precinct in the City of Waynesboro has permanently moved to Wenonah Elementary School. The school is located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. in Waynesboro. The previous location is no longer available. Basic United Methodist Church at 489 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro is closed and is...
royalexaminer.com
Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents
HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
NBC 29 News
CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job. In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.
wfxrtv.com
“Change for Change” Caring Meters make a difference in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Loose change is helping make a difference in Central Virginia. There are ten green “Change for Change” caring meters spread out in different areas across Lynchburg. They look like they’re for parking, but they’re not. The change put in them is donated to local non-profits. There’s even a QR code for people who don’t have change.
WSLS
LewisGale addressing nursing shortage in Southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. – On a patient’s worst day, nurses like Helena Tilley are right by their side. “Being there for them and being somebody they can rely on,” said Tilley, the director of pulmonary, renal, and oncology medical surgery units. But nowadays, it’s getting harder to find...
thecarrollnews.com
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
WHSV
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
WBTM
All Danville Schools Earn Accreditation
The Virginia Department of Education released state accreditation ratings for 2022-23 on Thursday afternoon for the first time since the 2019-20 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All ten Danville Public Schools were either fully accredited or accredited with conditions. Galileo Magnet High School and Forest Hills Elementary School...
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Roanoke Valley Direct Primary care
Botetourt County, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, for the Roanoke Valley Direct Primary Care. Organizers say, the event will start at noon, and they will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will be an opportunity to meet Dr. R. Parker Slayton, learn about his new practice, and hear more about Direct Primary Care.
chathamstartribune.com
Slate set for contested Danville School Board race
Unlike some prior elections, Danville voters will have some options this fall when they vote to fill three open School Board seats, and a fourth partial-term seat. Five candidates are on the ballot to fill three full-term seats. Only one of them is an incumbent. Tyquan Graves is running for a second term on the panel. He currently serves as the School Board’s vice-chair. The other two incumbents, Board Chairman Crystal Cobbs and Brandon Atkins, are not seeking re-election.
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Virginia Tech’s Frank Beamer to announce Virginia child ID program
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares and Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer are joining forces to promote child safety. On Thursday just before the Virginia Tech football game, Miyares and Beamer will announce a partnership with the National Child ID program, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
WSLS
VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition
BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
WSLS
Hold and secure lifted at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. As of 1:05 p.m., the hold and secure status at Lucy Addison Middle School has been lifted, according to officials. Lucy Addison Middle School is on a hold and secure due to a potential threat, according to school officials. Authorities said that students are currently...
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WSET
Early voting starts in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Early voting kicked off in the River City for the General Election. Danville has more than 28,000 registered voters. The registrar's office said it sent about 1,200 mail-in ballots to voters. For the first time ever, they will be able to cast their ballots for...
WSLS
41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. – Still looking for weekend plans? Well, the 41st Annual Centerfest returns to downtown Bedford this weekend and event leaders say it’s going to be bigger than ever. This Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy live entertainment, a beer garden,...
