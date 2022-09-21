Read full article on original website
Fantum
4d ago
Why do we need an outsider to come here?? This is an AZ election!! If you need to bring in outsiders then you don't belong! Plain & simple.
Lynne Caniglia
4d ago
Oh good. Now we have another loser coming to throw out more lies and QAnon theories. Great. We are already screwed by the Trump lovers in this state.
BarrioChicas
3d ago
Hibbs ain't got a dam thing to offer except to allow illegals in through our Southern border. NOW she is showing commercials with Birder Patrols like she gives a dam about the 11 million illegals that came in.
Candidates for top Arizona election job meet face-to-face in debate
A Republican lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies sparred with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County in a debate as they each seek the state’s top elections post.
KTAR.com
Planned Parenthood launches $1.5M electoral campaign in Arizona
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Votes launched a $1.5 million statewide electoral program in Arizona for the upcoming midterms on Friday, the same day a judge ruled Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions. The funds will be invested into the campaigns of Sen. Mark Kelly, Democratic nominee for...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Blasts Opponent Katie Hobbs for Dodging Interview Regarding Refusal to Debate
Kari Lake, Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, blasted her opponent Katie Hobbs for walking away from an interview questioning why she refused to debate Lake. “The world is not an easy place, and if she can’t stand up and debate me, then she can’t stand up against the cartels, she can’t stand up against the forces that are working against the people of Arizona. She needs to show that she has courage and get on that stage,” Lake said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Watch: Arizona Secretary of State candidates Fontes, Finchem face off in debate
PHOENIX — The public’s only scheduled chance to see the two Arizona candidates for secretary of state side-by-side will happen Thursday evening. A 30-minute debate between Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem is sponsored by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The debate will be broadcast at...
AZFamily
Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
kawc.org
Arizona secretary of state says election laws could interfere with rights of some to register and vote
PHOENIX -- Arizona's chief election officer is telling a federal judge there is merit to claims that two new laws could interfere with the rights of some people to register and vote. In new court filings, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she is not taking an official position in...
prescottenews.com
Randy Miller, Arizona Director, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association, to Speak to Yavapai Conservatives
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that Mr. Randy Miller, Director of the Arizona chapter of the Constitutional Sheriffs And Peace Officers Association, will speak at their monthly meeting this Saturday, September 24th, in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday
ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona laws go into effect for voting, motorcycle lane filtering, mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates
PHOENIX - Rules put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to several new Arizona laws on masks and vaccines; plus new voting and transportation laws. Here's what you need to know about the laws that went into effect September 24:. HB 2492: voter registration; verification; citizenship. A new...
Pima County Judge delivers ruling, near-total abortion ban in effect
A little over one month since Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson heard arguments deciding between two abortion laws, she delivered her ruling on Friday, Sept. 23.
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
KOLD-TV
Economist weighs in on gas prices in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices are slowly decreasing across the country but, many in Arizona are wondering why the average is still $4.05 a gallon. In Pima County, people pay just under that at about $3.45 a gallon. Associate Professor of Economics Ashley Langer said it could...
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
Phoenix New Times
Organizers in Final Push to Stop Arizona’s Expanded School Voucher Program
It’s Sarah Martino’s first year teaching. She works as a kindergarten and first grade special education instructor at a public school in Gilbert. Training provided by the district was minimal. Martino learned how to log into her computer, where to find her pay stubs, and what forms go where. But when it came to support or supplies, she was on her own.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Perils of an Unregulated STR Industry Rears its Ugly Head
We are not afraid to confront the short-term rental (STR) crisis here in Arizona. After the industry lobbied the state government heavily, the legislature essentially took away any local control and left municipalities toothless in their ability to fight back, After extensive public outcry, a partial reversal of those laws passed this past legislative session, which then prompted both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley to capitalize off of the opportunity and fight back.
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
Senate Bill 1273 will allow Arizona motorcyclists to filter through lanes effective as of Saturday September 24, although there are some exceptions. The post Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets appeared first on KYMA.
