Ex-Cop Faces a Wrongful Death Lawsuit over Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Wolfe City
On Thursday, a Hunt County jury unanimously found Shaun Lucas, a former police officer who shot and killed a Black man named Jonathan Price in October 2020, not guilty of murder. Lucas, who was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department following the incident, admitted to shooting 31-year-old Price, but...
GREENVILLE, Texas (CN) — A Texas jury acquitted a white police officer Thursday evening of murder in the killing of an unarmed Black man outside of a convenience store with his gun immediately after firing his Taser. The Hunt County jury deliberated for approximately six hours after hearing eight...
A jury in Hunt County, Texas, on Thursday found former Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder in the 2020 killing of Jonathan Price outside a convenience store, court records show. Lucas, a 24-year-old White man, was charged with murdering Price, who was Black, after a preliminary...
Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard. DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey...
Jury acquits Lucas of murder charges
The former police officer charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an East Texas man nearly two years ago has been found not guilty. Shaun Lucas was on duty for the Wolfe City Police Department when he shot and killed Johnathan Price in the parking lot of a convenience store in October 2020. Lucas was responding to a report of an altercation when he encountered price. An investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers found that Lucas was not justified in using deadly force. He was fired from the department and charged with murder. A jury in Greenville found Lucas not guilty on Thursday. Defense attorneys say Price appeared intoxicated and grabbed for the officer’s Taser before Lucas shot him.
A jury found former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man two years ago. Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday around 11 a.m. in the murder trial with the jury returning the verdict around 5:30 p.m. "I'm feeling disappointed. I'm feeling...
HUNT COUNTY, Texas — A former North Texas police officer has been found not guilty of murder in the shooting death of a man in October 2020 after just hours of deliberations. Attorneys finished up closing arguments just before 11 a.m. on Thursday in the trial of a former...
Police Arrest Suspects in South Dallas Murder
Dallas police arrested two suspects on Monday after the fatal shooting of a man in South Dallas earlier this month. Kristal Elijah, 37, and her boyfriend, Treunte Jefferson, 28, were arrested in connection with the murder of Kennerick Buffin in South Dallas on September 19. At approximately 1 a.m. on...
Dallas police issue murder warrant in connection with fatal shooting of elderly man
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department has issued a murder warrant in connection with the September 10, 2022, fatal shooting of an elderly man. At approximately 2:57 a.m., on September 10, 2022, the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. Upon arrival, officers located 63-year-old Granville Davis unresponsive in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.
BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
Two men are dead in a double homicide in South Dallas Thursday. A man named Cory Lucien was found dead at an address on Casey Street about a mile south of Fair Park
Suspect in Dallas Murder Arrested in New Mexico
A man wanted for a Pleasant Grove murder was arrested in New Mexico, police said Tuesday. On February 3, at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard, near Masters Drive and Elam Road. Upon arrival, a woman identified as...
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed two people including local rapper BFG Strapp in Dallas Thursday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. One victim, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, died at the scene. The other, 22-year-old Antywon...
Roommate arrested after threatening woman with knife
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman with a knife during an argument Thursday afternoon. Paris Police it happened in the 500 block of Grand Ave at 2:56 p.m. Police said said 33-year-old Eric Jamison Baker threw a laptop and dishes at...
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien, shot multiple times, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers learned that a second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.
Know This Man? Police in Wills Point, TX are Looking for a Suspected Burglar
The Wills Point, Texas Police Department is currently searching for a man suspected of the burglary of several vehicles. Recently, the Wills Point Police posted a query to the public on their Facebook page regarding the identity of a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into more than one car on September 22 in the very early hours of the morning--sometime between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police say two are dead after a shooting in south Dallas.The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Casey St. Thursday evening.Police said when they arrived, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien was found shot multiple times. Lucien was pronounced dead at the scene.The second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his gunshot wounds. There is no word on the motive or the suspect. The Dallas Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or by email at kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov and to refer to case number 172681-2022.
New Lawsuit Filed Against Plano Woman Who Physically Attacked Four Indian Americans in a Viral Video
Bidisha Rudra was just wrapping up a night out with friends when a woman approached and began hurling racist insults at them. At the time, neither Rudra nor her friends could have known a video of what followed would make national headlines. “I hate you fucking Indians,” Esmeralda Upton yelled...
Police arrest William H. Walker in connection to Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets. The 55-year-old...
Driver Shot and Killed on CF Hawn Freeway During Friday Rush Hour: Dallas Police
Dallas police say a shooting on the CF Hawn Freeway during Friday rush hour traffic left one person dead. Police say a driver traveling north in the left lane of U.S. 175 was shot by another driver just after 5:15 p.m. The cars were approaching the interchange for Interstate 20...
