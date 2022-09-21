The former police officer charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an East Texas man nearly two years ago has been found not guilty. Shaun Lucas was on duty for the Wolfe City Police Department when he shot and killed Johnathan Price in the parking lot of a convenience store in October 2020. Lucas was responding to a report of an altercation when he encountered price. An investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers found that Lucas was not justified in using deadly force. He was fired from the department and charged with murder. A jury in Greenville found Lucas not guilty on Thursday. Defense attorneys say Price appeared intoxicated and grabbed for the officer’s Taser before Lucas shot him.

WOLFE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO