This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader
The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday
Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss
On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Ime Udoka reportedly made ‘unwanted comments’ to female Celtics staffer after alleged affair
Udoka has been suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season. The Red Sox lost to the Yankees 5-4 on Thursday. The two teams will play again in New York at 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow, Boston College football travels to Florida State at 8 p.m. And on Sunday, the Patriots’...
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today
Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has eye-opening quote about Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Week 3 matchup
Josh Allen will lead his Buffalo Bills into South Beach to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends Clear Message To Jerry Jones About Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott
On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he's open to a quarterback controversy in Dallas. That, of course, would hinge on Cooper Rush's performance these next couple of weeks before Dak Prescott returns. "Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said...
Mike Tomlin Makes His Thoughts On Nick Chubb Very Clear
Nick Chubb played a massive role in the Cleveland Browns' Thursday Night Football win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin made sure to make that known after last night's contest. He said the Cleveland running back "controlled" the game. “I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage,...
thecomeback.com
Mitch Trubisky gets brutally honest about Browns performance
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Week 3’s Thursday Night Football. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, in his third start for the Steelers, registered 20 completions on 32 attempts for 207 yards. He added two rushes for seven yards and one touchdown on the ground. It was part of a dismal offensive showing for the Steelers.
Report: Panthers owner David Tepper to remain patient with head coach Matt Rhule
The Panthers are just 10-25 since signing Matt Rhule as their head coach, but one report suggests Carolina is in no hurry to make a change.
Seattle Seahawks game against Atlanta Falcons bizarrely delayed due to drone flying over field
Another "rogue drone" has forced a stoppage in football play, this time during the Seahawks-Falcons game in Seattle.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/25: No, Hell No, and a One-Day In-Season News Desert
Listen. I’m being sincere here. Let me say this as clearly as I can: It’s not my fault that today’s newswire is weak. I mean, you would think that a mid-season newswire two or three days away from a convincing win over a division rival would be full of good stuff.
No. 13 Mentor gets 5 TD passes from Scotty Fox in 35-14 win over Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Powered by its quarterback, Mentor beat Brunswick 35-14 in a Greater Cleveland Conference matchup on Friday. The Cardinals, ranked No. 13 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, improved to 3-2 overall. The Blue Devils fall to 2-4. Sophomore QB Scotty Fox was 32 of 47...
Yardbarker
Amazon Prime Broadcaster Baffled at the Browns’ Midfield Logo
The Browns made it known that they really wanted the fans to be a part of this decision, and they were excited for the logo to be revealed. “We’re super excited about the new midfield logo. We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I’ve said multiple times — undefeated. They’re the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo.”
