Charlotte, NC

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
Robbie Anderson
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes His Thoughts On Nick Chubb Very Clear

Nick Chubb played a massive role in the Cleveland Browns' Thursday Night Football win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin made sure to make that known after last night's contest. He said the Cleveland running back "controlled" the game. “I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage,...
thecomeback.com

Mitch Trubisky gets brutally honest about Browns performance

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Week 3’s Thursday Night Football. Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, in his third start for the Steelers, registered 20 completions on 32 attempts for 207 yards. He added two rushes for seven yards and one touchdown on the ground. It was part of a dismal offensive showing for the Steelers.
Yardbarker

Amazon Prime Broadcaster Baffled at the Browns’ Midfield Logo

The Browns made it known that they really wanted the fans to be a part of this decision, and they were excited for the logo to be revealed. “We’re super excited about the new midfield logo. We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I’ve said multiple times — undefeated. They’re the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo.”
