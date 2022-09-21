ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU mainstays beginning to get frustrated with the lack of clarity on Steve Rogers’ whereabouts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for leaving a trail of breadcrumbs throughout its various film and television offerings that can regularly end up being paid off years in advance, so it’s not as if the franchise is famed for leaving plot threads unresolved. However, fans would like to know sooner rather than later what really happened to Steve Rogers.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ cast and crew enjoy their victory lap, but a few fans have complaints

Star Wars news this week has been predictably dominated by coverage of Andor. The Disney Plus show roared out of the gates on Wednesday with a three-episode drop, reintroducing us to Diego Luna’s Rogue One character and setting the stage for an epic two seasons of pre-A New Hope adventures that will show the formation of the Rebel Alliance.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ magazine cover reveals new look at Namor

Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor is perhaps the biggest character from Marvel comics being introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with a new magazine cover giving us our closest look yet at the Mesoamerican-inspired reimagining of the superhero and frequent antihero. Empire Magazine showed off the new cover of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kaplan
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
wegotthiscovered.com

Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being

Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An over-the-top action classic drenched in cheese is still worthy of the highest praise

The 1980s was a defining period for action cinema, with musclebound meatheads taking over the genre to prove that bulging biceps were a more than acceptable substitute for any sort of range, or even actual talent as an actor. The biggest beneficiary of all was of course Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used the success of The Terminator as the launchpad to international superstardom, which was cemented the following year when the glorious Commando arrived.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Viral star Ellen Degeneres helped launch to fame says the comedian is ‘manipulative and opportunistic’

Greyson Chance has been trying to get something off his chest for a very long time. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who went viral in 2010 with a grade school music festival performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” is dropping his third studio album, titled Palladium, today, but first, he needed to confess his real feelings on his viral rise to fame over a decade ago.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Marvel Comics#Mcu#Kaplan And Springer
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill confirms when ‘The Witcher’ will return for season 3

Even though Netflix has made it abundantly clear that The Witcher is going to be one of the streaming service’s marquee properties moving forward, Henry Cavill’s adventures as Geralt of Rivia will always be regarded as the flagship. The second season may have proven to be a lot...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming

This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Did Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconcile, or is their love expendable?

Celebrity splits are hardly ground-shaking events even on a slow news day, but last month’s break-up of action star Sylvester Stallone and his spouse of over a quarter century, Jennifer Flavin, did send a minor tremor through the celebrity grapevine. After all, if those two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Why would anyone want to live in the MCU’s New York?

New York, New York—the city that never sleeps and the center of the Marvel multiverse. In the MCU, it’s where Stark Tower once turned into Avengers Tower, and where you’ll probably soon see the Baxter Building with a distinctive skyline packed with unique heroes. Plenty of characters...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the MCU’s most useless figures ironically finds praise for being a badass

It became abundantly clear this year that Kevin Feige’s distaste for the Inhumans knows no bounds, with the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing Black Bolt back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to kill him off in morbidly hilarious fashion by having his head explode from the inside out.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tudum or not Tudum: What is the global Netflix event and where can I stream it?

The binge-watching event of the year is almost here with Netflix’s second Tudum about to release. The event began last year when companies were trying to whip up hype for their upcoming series in a push to satisfy fans who were salivating for information about their favorite movies and television shows. But in case you missed it last year, let’s get you caught up on what exactly Tudum is and how you might be able to watch it.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fan theory establishes fascinating link between Loki and Hela

Thor films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been somewhat hit or miss over the years, but there is near-unanimous agreement that 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok certainly landed in the ‘hit’ camp. Among many other pieces of the tapestry, Cate Blanchett’s portrayal of the malevolent Hela was a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy