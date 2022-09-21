ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines

Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BBC

Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk criticised the description as a recall calling it...
960 The Ref

Recall alert: 1M Teslas recalled due to window system issue

Tesla has announced the recall of more than 1 million vehicles because of a problem with their automatic window reversal systems. The Associated Press reported that the windows may not do what they are intended to when the window hits an obstruction, violating the federal power window safety standards, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Autoweek.com

Nissan Stops Sale of Automatic Z Cars

The Nissan stop-sale on automatic-equipped Z cars won't affect manual-equipped models. The situation appears similar to the current recall on nine-speed-equipped Nissan Frontier and Nissan Titan trucks. Nissan doesn't have a solution to the automatic's problem at this time. Nissan’s new Z might be the most exciting car the company...
TheStreet

Tesla Hiccup: EV Maker Recalls 1.1 Million Cars

A recall is a drawback for any carmaker, prompting critical media coverage, damaging its image among consumers and delaying its ability to focus on other aspects of running and growing the business. For some car manufacturers, the solution is usually simply to update the software remotely or over-the-air. This way,...
CNBC

Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles

Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
CarBuzz.com

The EV Revolution Is Bad News For Lincoln's Dealer Network

As manufacturers continue to encourage a switch to electric vehicles, dealerships are being forced to make some hard decisions. Luxury brand Buick will make a buy-out offer to dealerships that do not wish to sell EVs, following the lead of Cadillac. Ford, on the other hand, will make certain investment demands of dealers that want to sell its EVs but will not ban these dealers from the brand if they do not yet wish to make the required upgrades.
