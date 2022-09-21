Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
torquenews.com
Kia Likely To Build Electric Vehicles In The U.S. In 2024, But Maybe Not Plug-In Hybrids
Kia is expected to begin producing its electric vehicles in the United States by sometime in 2024. This development has not yet been confirmed by Kia, but the South Korean Maeil Business Newspaper and TV Channel SBS reported this development on Tuesday, September 20th. According to Reuters, these South Korean...
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Over 1 million Teslas are recalled because the windows can pinch fingers
The automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, a violation of federal safety standards. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla says.
Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines
Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk criticised the description as a recall calling it...
Recall alert: 1M Teslas recalled due to window system issue
Tesla has announced the recall of more than 1 million vehicles because of a problem with their automatic window reversal systems. The Associated Press reported that the windows may not do what they are intended to when the window hits an obstruction, violating the federal power window safety standards, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Autoweek.com
Nissan Stops Sale of Automatic Z Cars
The Nissan stop-sale on automatic-equipped Z cars won't affect manual-equipped models. The situation appears similar to the current recall on nine-speed-equipped Nissan Frontier and Nissan Titan trucks. Nissan doesn't have a solution to the automatic's problem at this time. Nissan’s new Z might be the most exciting car the company...
electrek.co
Ram promises electric pickup lineup that will challenge Ford and Rivian in range and beyond
Ram Trucks is quickly falling behind as automakers like Ford and Rivian are already scaling production of their highly anticipated electric pickup trucks. Despite this, Ram Trucks CEO believes the company’s electric pickup has what it takes to overthrow the competition. Ram Trucks is one of the many automakers...
electrek.co
GM investing $760 million in Ohio plant to build drive units for EV Hummer, Silverado, and Sierra
General Motors is preparing for an all-electric future as the automaker announced Friday it would be investing $760 million into its Toledo, Ohio, plant as it gets the facility ready to produce drive units for future GM EV trucks. The automaker has been active these past few months as it...
Nissan issues recall on 20,000 vehicles over steering hazard – how to get your vehicle checked
NISSAN has recalled over 20,000 cars due to a manufacturing defect that can suddenly cause the vehicles’ power steering to fail. The Japanese car maker’s recall applies to two models; its 2021 Kicks SUV and Versa sedan. If these Nissan models’ power steering fails, a driver may have...
Tesla Hiccup: EV Maker Recalls 1.1 Million Cars
A recall is a drawback for any carmaker, prompting critical media coverage, damaging its image among consumers and delaying its ability to focus on other aspects of running and growing the business. For some car manufacturers, the solution is usually simply to update the software remotely or over-the-air. This way,...
CNBC
Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles
Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
The EV Revolution Is Bad News For Lincoln's Dealer Network
As manufacturers continue to encourage a switch to electric vehicles, dealerships are being forced to make some hard decisions. Luxury brand Buick will make a buy-out offer to dealerships that do not wish to sell EVs, following the lead of Cadillac. Ford, on the other hand, will make certain investment demands of dealers that want to sell its EVs but will not ban these dealers from the brand if they do not yet wish to make the required upgrades.
Tesla's recall that wasn't: How Musk revolutionized the auto industry
The visionary CEO can fix problems in cars officially recalled by traffic safety authorities at the mere touch of a button. It's a "recall" by strict definition only.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0