ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

A Dallas Uber Driver Is Viral For Taking A Married Man & His Mistress Back To His Wife's House

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was recently voted as the United States' most unfaithful city, and a viral TikTok displays one woman's remedy to another Dallasite's affair. A North Texas Uber driver who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok posted a video Tuesday claiming that she ended a ride after she learned that she was transporting a cheating family man.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BoardingArea

Avis Charges a Customer $6,000 for Driving 22,000 Miles – In 3 Days

Here is a car rental horror story – Avis charges a customers $6,000, claiming she drove over 22,000 miles in just 68 hours! Here is the story. There are plenty of rental car horror stories, enough that it makes some people go for things like Turo or just use ride-sharing to avoid them. This is one of those stories and it involved Avis charging a woman over $6,000 because they said she drove almost the same distance as the circumference of the world – in just 3 days.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Elliott
NBC News

American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant

An American Airlines passenger was arrested after punching a flight attendant midair when he was asked to leave first class and return to his seat. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on the confrontation that was caught on camera which comes amid a difficult few years for flight crews as violent interactions are at an all-time high. Sept. 23, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsnation
knowtechie.com

How to change your Uber password

Your Uber account holds all kinds of personal information, such as travel history, financial information, and other data you don’t want others to get. That’s why it’s important to know how to change your Uber password. Especially when there’s news of a breach of Uber passwords, like...
IPHONE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy