Read full article on original website
Related
This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record
A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee.
WSMV
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Daily Beast
Tennessee Tot Evelyn Boswell Was Suffocated by Blanket and Foil, Pathologist Testifies
Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month-old girl whose weeks-long disappearance in 2020 ended in heartbreak after her remains were found on family-owned property, was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil, a forensic pathologist testified. The revelation was made Friday at a hearing to discuss which photos can be used...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
wtva.com
Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County. Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
Colbert County deputies locate missing teen
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said a missing teenager has been found.
Officials: No fentanyl-laced marijuana ever confirmed in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alarming rumors about fentanyl overdoses linked solely to marijuana use don’t match up well with historical evidence on drugs that the synthetic opioid has been mixed with, and at least one area harm reduction advocate hopes to quell fears among the local pot-smoking community. When News Channel 11 reported on […]
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
AMBER Alert still active 10 years after Tennessee kids disappear after fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday marks a very grim milestone for one Middle Tennessee family as it will be ten years since two children disappeared after a house fire. On Sept. 23, 2012, Bubba and Molli McLaren had just gone to bed when their home caught fire and quickly burned.
“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire
ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
wcbi.com
Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
WATE
How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee
WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
wtva.com
Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
wtva.com
New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Comments / 2