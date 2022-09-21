Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
duke.edu
Duke Experts Coauthor New Guide on Boosting Universities’ Impact ‘Beyond the Academy’
International group of scholars outlines best practices for creating a more ‘engaged university’. Faculty and students are increasingly looking for ways to directly engage with the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges, including climate change, the ongoing effects of a global pandemic and racial injustice. In a newly published book, an international group of scholars—including some from Duke University—offers a “vision and a roadmap to a more impactful future” for higher education.
duke.edu
Waiting to Serve: Duke Puppy Kindergarten Students Promote the Value of Service Dogs
September is National Service Dog Month, and the four new members of the 2022 Duke Puppy Kindergarten have been around the Triangle promoting the value of service dogs. The puppies are part of a National Institute of Health-funded project that tests the cognitive development of puppies from eight weeks old to 20 weeks old, during their last, rapid stage of puppy brain development. The goal of the project is to understand what experiences puppies need early in life to be successful service animals.
duke.edu
Latest Research on Long COVID with Dr. Mary Klotman and Dr. Christina Barkauskas
Duke University School of Medicine Dean Mary Klotman, MD, discusses issues surrounding Long Covid with Duke expert Dr. Christina Barkaukas. Long Covid is marked by physical and mental health symptoms that persist, recur or appear four or more weeks after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection. The list of symptoms is quite long, which makes it challenging to study.
duke.edu
Newly Discovered Barrier Prevents Immunity from Reaching Smell-Sensing Cells
DURHAM, N.C. – Duke scientists have identified a previously unknown barrier that separates the bloodstream from smelling cells in the upper airway of mice, likely as a way to protect the brain. But this barrier also ends up keeping some of the larger molecules of the body’s immune system...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
duke.edu
Come Join the Announcement of the Duke Climate Commitment
The Duke Climate Commitment will be formally announced on Sept. 29 and builds on the university’s longstanding leadership in climate, energy and sustainability to educate a new generation of climate-fluent innovators and create equitable solutions for all. During a two-day event series on Sept. 29-30, participants can hear more...
duke.edu
Better Maternal Health, Better Infant Health: Growing Up with Project HOPE 1000
Duke Health leadership launched Translating Duke Health in 2017 as a multi-disciplinary, multi-year commitment to capitalize on Duke’s collective strengths in research, clinical care, and population health to address major health challenges. This article is the third in a series exploring how Translating Duke Health has changed the health...
Comments / 0