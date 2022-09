Adelaide have bounced back into premiership contention with the biggest win in AFLW history – a 96-point demolition job on hapless GWS at Unley Oval. The Crows also registered their highest-ever score in the 15.7 (97) to 0.1 (1) victory, while the Giants’ meagre tally was the equal lowest in the competition’s seven-year history.

