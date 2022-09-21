(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO