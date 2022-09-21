ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Oktoberfest unveils poster for 2022 festival

TULSA, Okla. — Officials with Tulsa Oktoberfest have unveiled this year’s festival poster for the event. German-American artist Anke Dodson was commissioned to create the poster. Dodson, a Tulsa local, is known for her watercolor work. It has been celebrated in the United States, France, and Germany. Dodson...
TULSA, OK
Pryor, OK
Oklahoma Government
Pryor, OK
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50

CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
CATOOSA, OK
Robin
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!

(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Alcatraz

This week's pet of the week is Alcatraz, a two-year-old dachshund mix. Alcatraz gets along great with other dogs and has a sweet personality. He enjoys human companionship and would do best in a home where the family is home a lot or has other pets to keep him company.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor High School highlights healthy, unique options at lunchtime

PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor is home to companies like Google, Canoo and other tech companies. It’s also home to some of the healthiest school lunches in Green Country. Pryor High School students have 14 options for lunch, and 7 for breakfast. Anywhere from a salad bar, build-your-own-sub, to cultural food like tacos and Korean food. The options change daily.
PRYOR, OK
News On 6

‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season

"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Pryor Main Street Organization Requests Additional Funding

PRYOR, Oklahoma – “We have evolved, so resources need to evolve,” stated Jennie LaFave regarding the need for additional funding. LaFave, Director of Pryor Main Street Organization explained that although the majority of the organization is self-funded, additional monies are needed. According to the meeting attachments, Pryor...
PRYOR, OK

