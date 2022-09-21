Read full article on original website
City of Broken Arrow cancels BBQ and Hot Sauce festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A barbecue and hot sauce festival was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 24 for health and safety concerns, according to a City of Broken Arrow Facebook post. The Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at Events Park was canceled on Saturday, September 24th for health and safety concerns.
Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park
TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
Tulsa Family Honors Missing Loved One By Holding Balloon Release Ceremony
A Tulsa family will be releasing balloons Sunday in hopes of keeping their missing loved one's memory alive. Tina Pitts disappeared back in Nov. 2006 and has been missing ever since. Family and friends of Tina Pitts gather every year to release balloons in her honor. News On 6’s MaKayla...
Tulsa Oktoberfest unveils poster for 2022 festival
TULSA, Okla. — Officials with Tulsa Oktoberfest have unveiled this year’s festival poster for the event. German-American artist Anke Dodson was commissioned to create the poster. Dodson, a Tulsa local, is known for her watercolor work. It has been celebrated in the United States, France, and Germany. Dodson...
Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50
CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
Preparation underway for 2022 Tulsa State Fair
Preparation underway for the 2022 Tulsa State Fair. From electricians, to set up crews, it takes a village to put on the Tulsa State Fair
Christmas movie featuring Full House Star looking for extras to film in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – The upcoming holiday film, ‘A Christmas Present’, starring Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure is looking for extras to help with production. Officials say that background performers can earn up to $68 for up to 8-hours of shooting per day, along with the possibility of overtime.
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectaculars show in Tulsa, OK Nov 23rd, 2022 – presale code
The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular pre-sale code the internet has been looking for is available for members to use During this pre-sale YOU WILL have the opportunity to buy great concert tickets ahead of members of the public!!!. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who might like to go...
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!
(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
News On 6
Pet Of The Week: Alcatraz
This week's pet of the week is Alcatraz, a two-year-old dachshund mix. Alcatraz gets along great with other dogs and has a sweet personality. He enjoys human companionship and would do best in a home where the family is home a lot or has other pets to keep him company.
Pryor High School highlights healthy, unique options at lunchtime
PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor is home to companies like Google, Canoo and other tech companies. It’s also home to some of the healthiest school lunches in Green Country. Pryor High School students have 14 options for lunch, and 7 for breakfast. Anywhere from a salad bar, build-your-own-sub, to cultural food like tacos and Korean food. The options change daily.
News On 6
‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season
"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
Pryor Main Street Organization Requests Additional Funding
PRYOR, Oklahoma – “We have evolved, so resources need to evolve,” stated Jennie LaFave regarding the need for additional funding. LaFave, Director of Pryor Main Street Organization explained that although the majority of the organization is self-funded, additional monies are needed. According to the meeting attachments, Pryor...
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
Funeral for Sand Springs student Cyra Saner held Thursday
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for Cyra Saner, 16, was held on Thursday. Saner, Ethan Gibson, 17, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died when the vehicle they were in crashed last week, near Charles Page High School during lunchtime, Sand Springs police said. Two other occupants in the vehicle...
