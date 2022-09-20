ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Deputy killed in hit-and-run by undocumented immigrant

FORT COLLINS, CO.– — A 24-year-old deputy has died after she was fatally struck by an undocumented drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday night near Greeley as Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work. Authorities say the suspect was driving drunk when he struck the Weld...
GREELEY, CO
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder

AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
AURORA, CO
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
GREELEY, CO
Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
GREELEY, CO
Suspect injured in train crash with squad car

It started as a reported menacing with a gun all in Fort Lupton Sept. 16. The initial incident ended with a collision between a train and a squad car in Platteville, and it continued Sept. 21 with a statement from Fort Lupton police that it will release body camera video, though it may take “:several days” because of the amount of video involved.
FORT LUPTON, CO
Broomfield Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to reduce crime

The Broomfield Police Department is turning to a social media campaign in hopes of reducing thefts. For the last three years Broomfield Police have undertaken the educational effort to reduce property crime, according to Police Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett. “The 9 p.m. Routine was something that became popular nationwide...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Inside Boulder's Repeat Jail Horror Show

Two days after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office agreed to pay $400,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who'd been tased while under restraint, a sergeant with the department jolted Travis Cole under extremely similar circumstances. Now Cole is pressing his own suit, which is accompanied by a...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
PLATTEVILLE, CO
Ex-Circle-K worker says she was fired for defending self during robbery

For 16 years 74-year-old Mary Moreno says she was a well-liked employee of Circle-K. "I went on and beyond what they expected of me," she said speaking the offices of the Rathod Mohamedbhi Law Firm. She says all of that changed when new management took over. She says they treated her badly and often scheduled her to work alone at the store without breaks. It's a decision she says puts her in danger. On Oct. 4, 2020, she was working a night shift at a store located at 9489 Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster. Around 7 p.m., a man came in holding what she...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Charges filed against man shot by Fort Collins officer

FORT COLLINS, Colo — Charges have been filed against a man who was shot by a Fort Collins police officer at an apartment complex earlier this month, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. An officer shot Michael Cordova, 18, as officers tried to detain his father, Isaac Cordova, at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Public’s Help Sought in Plane Crash Investigation

On September 11, at about 7 p.m., LCSO received reports of a small plane that crashed west of Horsetooth Reservoir in the area of Sawmill Trail. Deputies, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources rangers, and Poudre Fire Authority responded. Responders reached the crash site of the single-engine fixed-wing plane at...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Windsor, CO
