City of Waco hoping to help residents save money on electric bills with Texas Power Switch
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is hoping it can help residents save money when it comes to their electric bills by partnering with Texas Power Switch (TPS), a company that sells electricity rates in the state. Earlier this week, the city posted on its Instagram page that...
Gumbo cookoff among Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 invite the public to a cookoff here in Killeen this Saturday.
Health and social media experts warn teenagers of dangerous One Chip Challenge
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A social media trend resurfacing on TikTok is causing teenagers to seek medical attention. It’s the one chip challenge, and three East Texas middle schoolers did it earlier this week and had to go to the hospital. The challenge is a product sold by Paqui, where one blue tortilla chip […]
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
Waco City Council approves redevelopment of old Floyd Casey Stadium land
WACO, Texas — A new site development the size of the old Floyd Casey Stadium is coming to Waco. At Tuesday night's meeting, the City Council officially approved the redevelopment of 72 acres of land. "I'm excited about this because of the housing potential that is there," Alice Rodriguez,...
Customers flock to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue grand reopening celebration
Hundreds of customers came to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 300 S 6th St, for their grand reopening Sunday after being closed for several months. The reopening celebration featured live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra as well as a musubi eating contest. The line was nearly out the door as customers patiently waited for their authentic Hawaiian meals while listening to chill Hawaiian music in a space meant to channel the beauty of the aloha state.
Waco's The Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry talks community, compassion in new podcast
WACO, Texas — The Shepherd's Heart in Waco is a food pantry that delivers groceries and in their words, blessings to thousands of seniors and families twice a month. The pantries' recent podcast episodes produced by Waco Built give an inside look into the stories and perspectives of the lives of those who deliver and receive services from the pantry.
Encouraging the next generation of military leaders
Killeen students visited Texas A&M University-Central Texas to be among Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and experienced a physical training course demo to get a feel for the military world.
Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas
This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
10 Killeen ISD schools named Purple Star campuses
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD schools have been recognized as Purple Star campuses, says the district. The TEA designates Purple Star school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses as those that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. The ten...
I-35 crossings in Waco project getting closer to completion
Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitcake could improve during the $341 million widening of Interstate 35. The project began in April 2019, and transportation officials have said workers may place a bow...
Bell County approves improvements for Chaparral Road, details next steps for the project
KILLEEN, Texas — A project that would widen Chaparral Road, and improve traffic around Chaparral High School, is one step closer to going forward. The Bell County Commissioners Court has now approved their part of an interlocal agreement to improve Chaparral Road after the City of Harker Heights did the same thing last week.
Midway teacher honored for life-saving action
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A South Bosque Elementary School teacher is being honored as a hero after saving a fellow teacher’s life. The Midway Independent School District sent out a press release Thursday morning, saysing that fourth grade teacher Lindsey Pick was eating lunch with special education teacher Paula Farmer on Tuesday, September 13 – when Paula suddenly started choking.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Second Magnolia at the Silos Baking Competition
Chip and Joanna Gaines announced another 'Silos Baking Competition' is in the works for an entire season on Magnolia Network, and fans can catch live tapings for the next two weeks.
Mammoth Find: Waco, Texas Hiker Finds History During Trek On Trail
Sometimes, all of us need to get out to nature and take in the scenery of Central Texas. Yes, the heat sometimes dissuades us from walking around, but hopefully soon temps will drop to normal levels. While some of us stay inside, others take to trails to take it all in.
Killeen High School JROTC gets immersive college tour experience
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M University - Central Texas hosted a large group of junior cadets from Killeen High School’s Junior ROTC program. The college said it not only wants to show these cadets what its ROTC program, but also the value of furthering their education. 44 students...
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews returns Sept. 23 & 24
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re looking for food, fun and live music this weekend, then Belton is the place to be!. Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews is a two-day festival near the Historic Bell County Courthouse. The event features live entertainment, adult beverages, and local food trucks competing for a cash prize!
