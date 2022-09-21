ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Special grand jury wants to hear more about pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKOuN_0i4xAw7900

ATLANTA — Fulton County special grand jurors want to hear more about the pressure campaign put on two former poll workers falsely accused of committing election fraud.

It comes as another one of former President Donald Trump’s close advisors was scheduled to testify today.

An amended filing made public Wednesday again tries to compel an out-of-state witness to testify before the special purpose grand jury.

Body camera video from January 2021 show former Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman talking with Trump supporter Trevian Kutti inside a Cobb County police precinct.

The grand jury wants to talk with the man who reportedly set up this meeting, Willie Floyd.

Freeman and her daughter were the targets of disproven conspiracy theories that accused them of voter fraud.

Freeman testified before the Jan. 6 Commission about how the FBI encouraged her to leave her house after that.

“They did not want me to be at home because of all the threats and everything that I had gotten. They didn’t want me to be in fear of, you know, that people were coming to my home,” Freeman said.

The documents contend that Floyd and other Trump supporters put intense pressure on Freeman to lie about the fraud allegations.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department again asked Atlanta’s 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the decision creating a special master to review all the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

It says continuing delays will hurt their criminal investigation and national security.

Georgia State University law professor Eric Segall said last week the legal efforts to delay that investigation are unprecedented.

“To give the president an entirely different complex structure where he can actually stop the criminal investigation, I’m sorry, ex-president, an ex-president can stop the criminal investigation is just unheard of,” Segall said.

Former Trump campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn was scheduled to testify in front of the grand jury Wednesday, though it appears he came and left away from the cameras.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell is scheduled to testify on Thursday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
Cobb County, GA
Elections
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fulton County elections officials investigating breach of ‘personally identifiable information’

ATLANTA — Fulton County election officials announced Friday that they fired a worker after they learned that “personally identifiable information was shared with an individual outside the organization.”. Elections officials said when they learned about the breach, they immediately opened an investigation into what was going on. “The...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim

ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed an executive order stopping Atlanta Medical Center from being repurposed after it closes in November. The announcement of the hospital’s anticipated closure has been met with much controversy. Mayor Dickens himself said he had “extreme concerns” about the hospital’s closure after they made the announcement without consulting his office.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
wrganews.com

Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Grand Jury#Fbi#Election Fraud#Trump Campaign#The Jan 6 Commission#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
189K+
Followers
130K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy