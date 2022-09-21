Special grand jury wants to hear more about pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

ATLANTA — Fulton County special grand jurors want to hear more about the pressure campaign put on two former poll workers falsely accused of committing election fraud.

It comes as another one of former President Donald Trump’s close advisors was scheduled to testify today.

An amended filing made public Wednesday again tries to compel an out-of-state witness to testify before the special purpose grand jury.

Body camera video from January 2021 show former Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman talking with Trump supporter Trevian Kutti inside a Cobb County police precinct.

The grand jury wants to talk with the man who reportedly set up this meeting, Willie Floyd.

Freeman and her daughter were the targets of disproven conspiracy theories that accused them of voter fraud.

Freeman testified before the Jan. 6 Commission about how the FBI encouraged her to leave her house after that.

“They did not want me to be at home because of all the threats and everything that I had gotten. They didn’t want me to be in fear of, you know, that people were coming to my home,” Freeman said.

The documents contend that Floyd and other Trump supporters put intense pressure on Freeman to lie about the fraud allegations.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department again asked Atlanta’s 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the decision creating a special master to review all the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

It says continuing delays will hurt their criminal investigation and national security.

Georgia State University law professor Eric Segall said last week the legal efforts to delay that investigation are unprecedented.

“To give the president an entirely different complex structure where he can actually stop the criminal investigation, I’m sorry, ex-president, an ex-president can stop the criminal investigation is just unheard of,” Segall said.

Former Trump campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn was scheduled to testify in front of the grand jury Wednesday, though it appears he came and left away from the cameras.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell is scheduled to testify on Thursday.

