cryptopotato.com

LINK Jumps 5%: BTC Awaits its Next Move at $19K (Market Watch)

Chainlink is among the very few cryptocurrencies with notable gains today, while BTC is still flat at $19,000. The price of bitcoin seems stuck around the $19,000 level for the past few days, and the asset has remained there now as well. Most altcoins are also calmer on a 24-hour...
cryptopotato.com

ETH’s Supply Change After the Merge and Will It Ever Be Deflationary

Though ETH issuance has slowed drastically, it’s still an inflationary asset. Ethereum’s Merge has done a lot to shift the issuance dynamics of ETH, fulfilling most of what was estimated by analysts and the Ethereum Foundation prior to the transition. However, there are still some nuances that need...
cryptopotato.com

Vitalik Buterin Names the Two Cryptocurrencies He Wants to See Move to PoS

Dogecoin and Zcash could follow Ethereum’s example, asserted Vitalik Buterin. The co-founder of Ethereum suggested that two other PoW blockchain protocols could transition to PoS in the near future. He also spoke about the Merge during the 2022 Mainnet blockchain event and gave a brief update about the next...
