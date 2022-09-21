Read full article on original website
Terra Classic Plunges 13% on Do Kwon News, Bitcoin Struggles at $19K (Market Watch)
Do Kwon’s red notice reportedly issued by Interpol has driven Terra’s native cryptocurrency south hard. The price of bitcoin continues to struggle at around $19,000, with another dip below that level earlier today. Most altcoins are slightly in the red on a daily scale. Terra Classic is among...
LINK Jumps 5%: BTC Awaits its Next Move at $19K (Market Watch)
Chainlink is among the very few cryptocurrencies with notable gains today, while BTC is still flat at $19,000. The price of bitcoin seems stuck around the $19,000 level for the past few days, and the asset has remained there now as well. Most altcoins are also calmer on a 24-hour...
ETH’s Supply Change After the Merge and Will It Ever Be Deflationary
Though ETH issuance has slowed drastically, it’s still an inflationary asset. Ethereum’s Merge has done a lot to shift the issuance dynamics of ETH, fulfilling most of what was estimated by analysts and the Ethereum Foundation prior to the transition. However, there are still some nuances that need...
Vitalik Buterin Names the Two Cryptocurrencies He Wants to See Move to PoS
Dogecoin and Zcash could follow Ethereum’s example, asserted Vitalik Buterin. The co-founder of Ethereum suggested that two other PoW blockchain protocols could transition to PoS in the near future. He also spoke about the Merge during the 2022 Mainnet blockchain event and gave a brief update about the next...
