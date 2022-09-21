Read full article on original website
Pugs reunited with migrant owners at end of 3,000-mile trek from Venezuela
"You never know what the Border Patrol is going to encounter at the border. We’re trying to be humane, not only with the people, but also with the animals we encounter.” El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Agent Gloria I. Chavez
Person killed in early morning collision in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the […]
Opinion: El Paso DA should stop attacking judge – and do her job
Judges are neutral, standing outside of and apart from day-to-day politics. They are charged with making right, just decisions whether in the simplest or most difficult and perilous cases. Judges are not permitted to respond when personally attacked. It is for that reason that District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ public actions...
2 El Paso Mayors Were On The MoSho Today
Two El Paso mayors, one former and one current visited the Buzz Adams Morning Show. First, former mayor John Cook was on to talk about his TruthMatters P.A.C. which supports District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. There were a few key takeaways from our chat with the former mayor. -Cook told us...
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
CPB halts smuggling attempts in Las Cruces and Deming
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Border patrol say they had multiple migrant smuggling attempts and rescued migrants this week. Agents assigned to a Border Patrol Las Cruces check point say this past Tuesday encountered 13 smuggled migrants locked inside a UHAUL box truck without access to ventilation. Fortunately, all migrants were uninjured and […]
Deadly crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash this morning on the east side of El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is...
El Paso shelters pushed to brink by migrant crisis: 'There's a storm coming'
EL PASO, Texas – Elected officials and nonprofit organizations have taken swift action in the face of an overwhelming surge of migrants in El Paso, getting people sheltered or on a bus to other U.S. cities as quickly as possible. The goal is to avoid having crowds of migrants...
Popular New Mexico restaurant owner accused of killing wife
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Warning: Parts of this story and video may be disturbing to some. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sunday.
Desert talks for everyone at 8th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas - Two-day event gives El Pasoans a chance to enjoy a hike in the Franklin Mountains and learn about the geological history of the area. Local experts present interactive exhibits and desert talks. The desert fiesta talks a look at the Franklin Mountains landscape and Castner Range.
Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
El Paso Space Festival Rocket Launch Event was a success
EL PASO, Texas - The 2022 El Paso Space Festival ended with a bang! On Saturday, space and rocket enthusiasts, alongside both young and old generations had the opportunity to build model rockets and shoot them high in the sky. Rocket after rocket fired a few hundred feet up in the sky, which awed the crowd down below.
WATCH: Three teens burglarize cars in east El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD have released the crime of the week. They are asking for help in identifying three teenagers who were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in east El Paso. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at around 11 p.m. four vehicles were burglarized in the Lomas […]
New RGV Border Patrol chief plans to build coalitions
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Success is about lessons learned, and in the case of Gloria I. Chavez, 2019 was a defining moment. That is when the newly appointed U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief agent was assigned to manage a migrant surge the likeness of it not seen in years. Press reports […]
Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
El Paso Water arranges service line warranty for broken or leaking pipes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Water is telling customers about a service line warranty program to help customers dealing with leaks or broken pipes. The water utility said it’s many homeowners don’t realize that if water and sewer lines break on their property – also known as service lines – it’s their responsibility to […]
Endangered Przewalski’s horse born at Texas zoo
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas zoo welcomed a rare new addition this week – a baby Przewalski’s horse. According to KVIA and KTSM, the El Paso Zoo announced that mother Brianna and father Vitalis welcomed their third female offspring, or filly, early Tuesday. “Both mom and...
Body remains discovered at Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
3K family/pet walk takes place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invited the community today to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event. The walk took place on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. Family and pets were invited to participate. The event marked the end of the three-month Live Active EP […]
