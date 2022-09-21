ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

Superior Police Officer Involved In Fatal Crash Pleads Not Guilty

The former Superior Police officer that was involved in a traffic crash that occured in July that resulted in two fatalities and two people injured has entered his plea on the charges facing him. During his appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court on September 19, former Superior Police Sergeant Gregory Swanson plead "not guilty" to all of the charges associated with the situation.
SUPERIOR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy