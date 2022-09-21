Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
neurologylive.com
Eplontersin Treatment Results in Reduction in Serum Transthyretin in Amyloidosis
Eplontersen treatment resulted in a significant reduction in transthyretin, neuropathy impairment, and improvement in quality of life in the phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study of patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Data from recent phase 3 NEURO-TTransform trial (NCT04136184) of eplontersen (Ionis, AstraZeneca) suggest that the investigational treatment for hereditary transthyretin (hATTR)...
neurologylive.com
Rituximab as Initial gMG Treatment, WVE-003 Proves Positive in HD, and Incidence of Guillian-Barré After COVID-19 Vaccination
Neurology News Network for the week ending September 24, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Matt Hoffman, filling in for Marco Meglio. Let’s take a look at some of this week’s top news. First up this week, the...
neurologylive.com
Substantial Economic Burden Is Frequent in Myasthenia Gravis, Primarily Driven by Direct Costs
Among a surveyed cohort of patients with myasthenia gravis, 75% reported that their work was impacted, and 27% of respondents claimed they lost wages as a result of MG. Findings from a survey of patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) and their families showed that the economic burden of living with the condition is high, as shown by out-of-pocket costs that averaged more than $15,000 per year.1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
neurologylive.com
Repetitive Nerve Stimulation Exhibits Positive Association with Inpatient Diagnosis of Myasthenia Gravis
Findings from retrospective study show that repetitive nerve stimulation is a highly sensitive and specific test for the diagnosis of myasthenia gravis in an inpatient setting, with its results being more rapidly available in comparison with antibody testing. Results from confirmatory antibody testing in myasthenia gravis are often delayed, but...
neurologylive.com
Patients Receiving Efgartigimod Respond to COVID-19 Vaccination With IgG Antibodies
In an investigation on the effect of treatment with efgartigimod on humoral immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination, the immunization resulted in antigen-specific IgG responses in most patients. Data from the ongoing ADAPT+ study (NCT03669588) of efgartigimod (Vyvgart; Argenx) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who had also received a...
Comments / 0