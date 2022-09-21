Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions
The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
Kevin O'Connell gives Harrison Smith concussion update
If Harrison Smith can't play Sunday, Josh Metellus would likely start in his place.
Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Dealing With An Injury
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury. That being said, head coach Dan Campbell expressed no concern that Hutchinson wouldn't be able to go for the Lions' Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft,...
Matt LaFleur Has 'No Idea' If Packers Star Will Play Sunday
The Green Bay Packers have a massive road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. But the status of one key Packers player appears to be very much up in the air. That player is All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to make his debut this season after getting just 27 snaps all of last season. And head coach Matt LaFleur still has no timetable on his return.
Texans vs. Bears Week 3 Notebook: Homecoming For Lovie Smith
Will the Houston Texans' porous run defense against the Bears spoil coach Lovie Smith's homecoming in Chicago?
Lions-Vikings Key Matchups
Will Ragatz of Inside The Vikings answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions' Week 3 contest with the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
The Commanders host the undefeated Eagles on Saturday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Commanders prediction and pick. Fly Eagles Fly! The Philadelphia Eagles are one of three (2-0) teams in the NFC. They are coming off of two well-played games where they scored a ton of points. Philadelphia is favored on the road here and they have a great chance to stay undefeated with an easy schedule ahead. The Commanders are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Carson Wentz will get to face his former team where he helped lead them to a Super Bowl back in 2018. This certainly isn’t one of the more exciting games for Week 3 but it’s one that can turn into a dog fight.
TV coverage map for Eagles at Commanders in Week 3
After a successful appearance on Monday Night Football, the Eagles will return to the early game on Fox this Sunday when they face a familiar face in Carson Wentz and the Commanders. Washington is 1-1 after a 36-27 loss to the Lions in Detroit. Philadelphia is 2-0, and after an...
Broadcast map for Bears vs. Texans in Week 3
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to rebound with a victory in Week 3. The Bears and Texans have two of the worst offenses in the NFL, as well as two of the worst run defenses. Following a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), this is the perfect opportunity for Chicago to get back on track.
Broncos vs. 49ers broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (1-1) will host the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6:20 p.m. MT. The prime-time showdown will be nationally televised on NBC and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Eagles vs. Commanders Week 3: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Washington will face Philadelphia in its first division matchup of the season.
Eagles rookie says parking security barred him from game-day players lot: 'I've gotta prove myself in Philly'
Britain Covey's not exactly a household name — or face — in Philadelphia. But he is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Lacking proper credentials, that fact didn't help him with parking security prior to Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The first-year Eagles punt returner says he showed up to park in the players lot at Lincoln Financial Field before the game. But security didn't recognize him, so he parked with the fans instead.
Can Texans QB Davis Mills Conquer Road Struggles vs. Bears?
Quarterback Davis Mills has a chance to lead the Houston Texans to their first victory on Sunday, but he must conquer his road struggles in hopes of finding success.
Bears' Injury Report Grows on Thursday
Week 3 marks a big week for the Chicago Bears. It's not only a time to re-establish a winning record, but former head coach Lovie Smith is returning to town. Now at the helm of the Houston Texans, he'll surely love to come away with a victory in his old stomping grounds.
MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Ward homered twice and Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a cool, rainy Friday night.Ohtani seemed to have trouble adjusting to the weather conditions, tying his career high with six walks. He also hit a batter in the first, when Minnesota scored without a hit, but he managed his way through five-plus innings to earn his fourth straight win.Ohtani (14-8) allowed two runs and struck out seven to reach 203 Ks on the season, reaching 200 for the first time in his career....
