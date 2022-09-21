The Commanders host the undefeated Eagles on Saturday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Commanders prediction and pick. Fly Eagles Fly! The Philadelphia Eagles are one of three (2-0) teams in the NFC. They are coming off of two well-played games where they scored a ton of points. Philadelphia is favored on the road here and they have a great chance to stay undefeated with an easy schedule ahead. The Commanders are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Carson Wentz will get to face his former team where he helped lead them to a Super Bowl back in 2018. This certainly isn’t one of the more exciting games for Week 3 but it’s one that can turn into a dog fight.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO