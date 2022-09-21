Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzzClarksville, IN
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Buffalo Trace starting demolition for expansion plans
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky bourbon distiller is clearing the way for a new tourism and dining option at their Frankfort distillery. Watch our coverage of the demolition above. Buffalo Trace has had construction crews working this week to demolish a gas station near the distillery's entrance, where they...
Wave 3
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg Police Department moves into new home off State Road 60
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Police Department officially has a new home. The department moved to a new building off State Road 60 and celebrated the new facility this week. The new location provides more office space, a meeting room, larger questioning rooms and an evidence locker system. The...
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville intersection to close Monday for emergency repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A part of South 3rd Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be closed Monday, according the Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District. An investigation showed the two streets had a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the clay sewer pipe, and the area will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky bourbon distillery cleans up 600 pounds of debris from Salt River
LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky — A team of Four Roses employees helped clean hundreds of pounds of debris from a riverbank in Lawrenceburg, Ky. Water from the river is a key part of the distillery's bourbon production. According to a press release, employees volunteered in the company's 6th Annual Salt River...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Green, central. Taylor and north central Adair Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM. CDT/... At 401 AM EDT/301 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong. thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Greensburg,...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Norton Healthcare, Habitat for Humanity build new home for Louisville refugee family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to build a refugee family a home. The family fled Somalia 14 years ago to escape war, spending time in Kenya before moving to Louisville in 2016. On Friday, crews raised the roof on their new home. This...
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Weekend closure of Sherman Minton Bridge westbound lanes begins Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The planned closure of the westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge starts Friday night. Crews will close the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the bridge for the weekend. Anyone heading from Louisville to New Albany, Indiana will need to take Interstate 65 and Interstate 265 as a detour.
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
wdrb.com
National Jug Band Jubilee returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Jug Band Jubilee returned to Louisville on Saturday. The free, all-day festival took a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, but returned on Saturday to the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre at Waterfront Park. People came from all over the country for the 16th year for...
WHAS 11
Hometown Proud Hardin County: Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards
Etown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards has been serving Hardin County for 75 years. The florist has expanded over the years and offers one-stop for all events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Louisville's West End School announces expansion to add girls to enrollment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West End School, a tuition-free, all-boys school in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood will expand to enroll girls as soon as 2024. Friday's announcement launched a capital campaign to raise $10 million to build the girls' school campus at the location where the school has stood for more than 17 years.
$10 million invested into Louisville Zoo for new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo received $10 million in one-time funds from the General Assembly on Sept. 22 to construct the Kentucky Trails Habitat. This line item is a first for the local zoo. Zoo representatives said the habitat will celebrate the wildlife and cultural heritages of Kentucky.
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
Wave 3
UofL Health’s ‘first in Kentucky’ vascular surgery helps saves woman’s life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wearing a big smile, Rena Cole poses for a picture. She’s in a conference room on Floor 15 of UofL Health’s Heart Hospital, standing alongside her husband Jim Cole, and the three men who helped save her life. “She could barely talk,” Dr. Abindra...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m., 7th Division officers were called to the 3700 block of Bonaventure Blvd. That's in a neighborhood off Blue Lick Road. When officers arrived, they...
WLKY.com
3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-65 at the Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-65 south at the Gene Snyder Freeway left three people injured. Three vehicles were involved in what police called a chain reaction crash. It happened just past the Park Road overpass around 7 a.m. Friday. LMPD said the driver and passenger of the...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after Buechel neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood. Around midnight on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. At the scene, officers found a male...
WTVQ
Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
Comments / 1