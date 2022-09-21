ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Buffalo Trace starting demolition for expansion plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky bourbon distiller is clearing the way for a new tourism and dining option at their Frankfort distillery. Watch our coverage of the demolition above. Buffalo Trace has had construction crews working this week to demolish a gas station near the distillery's entrance, where they...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Revitalization project hurting New Albany business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Sellersburg Police Department moves into new home off State Road 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Police Department officially has a new home. The department moved to a new building off State Road 60 and celebrated the new facility this week. The new location provides more office space, a meeting room, larger questioning rooms and an evidence locker system. The...
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Downtown Louisville intersection to close Monday for emergency repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A part of South 3rd Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be closed Monday, according the Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District. An investigation showed the two streets had a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the clay sewer pipe, and the area will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Green, central. Taylor and north central Adair Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM. CDT/... At 401 AM EDT/301 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong. thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Greensburg,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

National Jug Band Jubilee returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Jug Band Jubilee returned to Louisville on Saturday. The free, all-day festival took a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, but returned on Saturday to the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre at Waterfront Park. People came from all over the country for the 16th year for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's West End School announces expansion to add girls to enrollment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West End School, a tuition-free, all-boys school in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood will expand to enroll girls as soon as 2024. Friday's announcement launched a capital campaign to raise $10 million to build the girls' school campus at the location where the school has stood for more than 17 years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

$10 million invested into Louisville Zoo for new exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo received $10 million in one-time funds from the General Assembly on Sept. 22 to construct the Kentucky Trails Habitat. This line item is a first for the local zoo. Zoo representatives said the habitat will celebrate the wildlife and cultural heritages of Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m., 7th Division officers were called to the 3700 block of Bonaventure Blvd. That's in a neighborhood off Blue Lick Road. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-65 at the Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-65 south at the Gene Snyder Freeway left three people injured. Three vehicles were involved in what police called a chain reaction crash. It happened just past the Park Road overpass around 7 a.m. Friday. LMPD said the driver and passenger of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after Buechel neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood. Around midnight on Sunday, Louisville Metro Police 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. At the scene, officers found a male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
LOUISVILLE, KY

