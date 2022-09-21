Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
POLL: Who will be the Tennessee Vols’ X-Factor vs Florida?
All eyes in the college football world are on Knoxville, Tennessee Saturday when the 11th ranked Tennessee Vols host the 20th ranked Florida Gators in Neyland Stadium. ESPN’s College Gameday is on campus, the CBS broadcast intro music is cued up and the Vols (-10.5) are more than a touchdown favorite over Florida for the fist time since the 1970’s.
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols unveil unreal hype video before game against Florida
In college football, there is plenty of must-watch content. Rivalries provide even more of that. The Tennessee Vols proved that once again on Friday when they released a spine-chilling hype video for their fans. Neyland Stadium is a special place for pigskin. Rocky Top is just special when it comes...
atozsports.com
ESPN points out metric that should have Vols fans feeling optimistic against Florida
If you’re a Tennessee Vols fan who is nervous about Saturday’s home game against the Florida Gators, then I have a metric via ESPN that might make you feel a bit better. ESPN’s Bill Connelly pointed out a metric this week that bodes well for the Volunteers against Florida.
atozsports.com
Look: Vols fans get creative with College GameDay signs
Before ESPN’s College GameDay officially went on air on Saturday, Tennessee Vols fans were already in rare form. Tennessee fans started packing campus on Friday, so it’s no surprise that early on Saturday morning UT fans had packed the College GameDay set. And they brought along some great...
thecomeback.com
Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
atozsports.com
Tony Vitello gives unbelievable quote about this weekend’s Vols-Gators matchup
The Florida Gators visit Knoxville this weekend to face the Tennessee Vols in one of the most anticipated games of the season. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in attendance. Knoxville will be rocking. Vols’ baseball head coach Tony Vitello is fired up for the game. This should come...
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols legend gets FIRED up for Tennessee vs Florida matchup this weekend
Tennessee Vols basketball legend Ron Slay, the 2003 SEC player of the year, is FIRED UP for UT’s matchup against the Florida Gators this weekend. Slay, who is a co-host on 104.5 The Zone’s 3HL, went on a 45-second “rant” this week about Tennessee/Florida that will absolutely get Vols fans hyped for the game in Neyland on Saturday.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant makes strong statement about the team’s goal the rest of the season
Tennessee Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary made it pretty clear this week that beating the Florida Gators isn’t going to be enough to satisfy this UT team in 2022. The Vols have bigger goals. And while those goals include beating Florida, Tennessee has its sights set higher — much...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed
College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier comments on dealing with crowd noise at Neyland Stadium
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier was asked ahead of his team’s matchup with the Tennessee Vols how he thinks his team will handle the noisy crowd at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Napier acknowledged this week that it’s something Florida is trying to replicate during practice. “We’ll create...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel reveals that he does one thing very differently than Butch Jones did at Tennessee
There were many criticisms of former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones during his time in Knoxville. One of the biggest criticisms, however, was the “chart” that Jones apparently used to make certain decisions, such as going for a two-point conversion or going for it on fourth down.
Gators DT Desmond Watson Ready for Challenging First Start at Tennessee
Gators nose tackle Desmond Watson's emergence on the inside of the defensive line leads to a challenging first start for him against Tennessee.
atozsports.com
4-star recruit from Florida’s backyard set to visit Tennessee for Vols/Gators matchup
2023 four-star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton is set to visit the Tennessee Vols on Saturday for their matchup against the Florida Gators. Hamilton, 6-foot-1/188 lbs from Gainesville, FL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 34 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 56 player in the state of Florida.
atozsports.com
Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen has strong opinion on Neyland Stadium and Vols fanbase
Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen appeared on ESPN this week to talk about UF’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Mullen, who is 5-0 against Tennessee as a head coach (4-0 at Florida and 1-0 at Mississippi State), had plenty to say about Neyland Stadium and the Vols fanbase during his appearance.
atozsports.com
Billy Napier confirms key player out for Florida’s matchup against Tennessee
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Wednesday that a key player will be out against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Napier told reporters that backup quarterback Jack Miller won’t be available on Saturday against Tennessee. Miller is a former four-star recruit who was rated as the No....
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel has perfect response to the ‘outside noise’ the Vols are definitely hearing this week
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel isn’t trying to act like the outside noise surrounding the matchup with Florida this weekend doesn’t exist. Heupel understands that it’s not possible to entirely block out the outside noise that’s inevitably seeping into the program this week. So instead...
Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: Wing Kowacie Reeves
Examining the past, present and future of each Florida Gators' scholarship basketball player for the 2022-23 season.
WCJB
Decked out semi truck carries Gator football gear
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football team has a new decked-out truck to carry their gear and equipment on game day. A moving crew loaded the truck early this morning with game day essentials. It took movers about 8 hours to load helmets, shoulder pads, cleats, and other equipment need to take on the road for Saturday’s game.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Film study shows how Josh Heupel will confuse Florida’s defense on Saturday
It seems like it should be nearly impossible to criticize the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Tennessee is averaging 52.0 points per game through three games this season. Last year, the Vols finished with the No. 7 scoring offense in the nation in their first season under Josh Heupel. One criticism...
atozsports.com
Predicting the final score of the Florida-Tennessee game
On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, we gave our full score predictions for the Tennessee-Florida game. Check them out in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to Z Sports YouTube page and for an audio-only version of the podcast check out these links:
