Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

POLL: Who will be the Tennessee Vols' X-Factor vs Florida?

All eyes in the college football world are on Knoxville, Tennessee Saturday when the 11th ranked Tennessee Vols host the 20th ranked Florida Gators in Neyland Stadium. ESPN’s College Gameday is on campus, the CBS broadcast intro music is cued up and the Vols (-10.5) are more than a touchdown favorite over Florida for the fist time since the 1970’s.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Look: Vols fans get creative with College GameDay signs

Before ESPN’s College GameDay officially went on air on Saturday, Tennessee Vols fans were already in rare form. Tennessee fans started packing campus on Friday, so it’s no surprise that early on Saturday morning UT fans had packed the College GameDay set. And they brought along some great...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Watch: Vols legend gets FIRED up for Tennessee vs Florida matchup this weekend

Tennessee Vols basketball legend Ron Slay, the 2003 SEC player of the year, is FIRED UP for UT’s matchup against the Florida Gators this weekend. Slay, who is a co-host on 104.5 The Zone’s 3HL, went on a 45-second “rant” this week about Tennessee/Florida that will absolutely get Vols fans hyped for the game in Neyland on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
#American Football#College Football#Tennessee Vols#The Florida Gators#The Big Orange Podcast#Brianna Paciorka News
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WCJB

Decked out semi truck carries Gator football gear

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football team has a new decked-out truck to carry their gear and equipment on game day. A moving crew loaded the truck early this morning with game day essentials. It took movers about 8 hours to load helmets, shoulder pads, cleats, and other equipment need to take on the road for Saturday’s game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Predicting the final score of the Florida-Tennessee game

On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, we gave our full score predictions for the Tennessee-Florida game. Check them out in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to Z Sports YouTube page and for an audio-only version of the podcast check out these links:
NASHVILLE, TN

