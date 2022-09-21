Read full article on original website
A little bit warmer for the weekend
There were a few showers that passed overnight but nothing was that heavy. Areas such as Monroe, Janesville, Rockford and DeKalb received only 0.01-0.02″ of rainfall. The showers developed along I-39 for the most part and continued to move eastward. There is no longer any rain early Saturday morning but there is patchy fog out there so drive careful.
Slightly warmer weekend, but not for long
It was a cold and gloomy Friday, and the temperatures prove that. We started out the day only 10 degrees above freezing in many spots, and did not warm up very much at all due to plenty of cloud cover. Officially, many locations did not even crack the 60-degree mark, with Rockford only reaching 59° for the high this afternoon.
A little bit warmer Sunday, but then cooler again
Early Sunday morning temperatures are a little bit above normal. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 50s across the Stateline in most areas. Galena is slightly cooler in the lower 50s, while Rockford and Freeport are warmer in the upper 50s. If you like cooler weather, you...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures struggled today with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s so far. Normal high is 73 degrees. Clouds keep increasing from the west as our next system gets closer. Scattered showers are expected overnight, especially midnight-3am.Saturday will feature a milder, southwest wind flow bringing temperatures into the 70s.Cold front brings breezy & cooler conditions Sunday with a 30% chance for showers.TONIGHT: PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 55.SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. MILD. HIGH 73.SATURDAY NIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 59.SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 68. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS TO 30 MPH.
Chicago Forecast: Temperatures Return to 70s With Possible Late Evening Showers
Mild temperatures are moving their way back into the Chicago area on Saturday after a few days of weather that perfectly fits the new fall season. Cloud cover began to clear Saturday morning as a small system of intermittent showers from overnight moved eastward of the area, clearing the way for sunny skies and warmer temperatures for most of Saturday.
As Fall Begins, Here's When Winter Will Arrive in the Northern Hemisphere
Thursday is a day that millions of Americans had been waiting for, as the autumnal equinox finally arrived in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox, which technically arrives at 8:04 p.m. Central Daylight Time, signals the approach of cooler weather and changing leaves, but it also points to the looming winter that many Chicagoans dread.
Rainfall measurements out for Tuesday’s downpours
MEASUREMENTS OF HEAVIER CHICAGO RAINFALLS OUT OF TUESDAY EVENING’S THUNDERY, WINDY AND LIGHTNING PUNCTUATED DOWNPOURS–PLUS DRAMATIC VIEWS OF ONE OF THE STORMS SWEEPING INTO THE CRYSTAL LAKE AREA . Warm season rains are notoriously unevenly distributed–with dramatic downpours hitting one area while many others receive NOT A DROP....
Grab your sweaters! Coolest temps in 4 months coming
GET THE SWEATERS AND LIGHT JACKETS READY–CHICAGO IS HEADED FOR ITS COOLEST DAYTIME TEMPS IN THE 4-MONTHS SINCE THIS PAST MAY–A 15 to 20-DEG PULLBACK BETWEEN WED AND TOMORROW AFTERNOONS–MORNING TEMPS SLATED FOR A 20+-DEG PULLBACK BY DAYBREAK THURSDAY–INCOMING “NNW” WINDS TO CHURN LAKE MICHIGAN WITH WAVES & RIP CURRENTS TO BUILD—AND WEEKEND WARMING TO GIVE WAY TO STILL COOLER AIR BY/DURING EARLY/MID NEXT WEEK.
Friday morning temps coldest in nearly 4 months
CHICAGO RECORDS COOLEST MIN TEMP FRIDAY MORNING AT O’HARE IN NEARLY 4 MONTHS (SINCE MAY 28th): 50-DEG AT O’HARE–MIDWAY DIPS TO 52-DEG—MCHENRY & BOTH HEBRON and LA PORTE, INDIANA WERE THE AREA’S CHILLIEST–DIPPING TO 37 FRIDAY MORNING. As if on cue, there was a...
32 million birds begin flying south
ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings: Firehouse Pub
We are searching every direction of the Stateline to find the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings and tonight we have landed at Firehouse Pub in Roscoe. Michael Prosser took the time to walk us through the wings we would be trying. Firehouse Pub chose to show off Asian Orange, Calypso, and Mild wings. Michael highlighted the Firehouse Pub meat to bone ratio and why he believes that gives them an edge as the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings. Located at 10670 Main St. in Roscoe you can participate in Firehouse’s Wing Wednesday where you can get an awesome deal on their wings. Michael is confident that Firehouse Pub has what it takes to be the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings. If you agree with Michael, you can vote once an hour every hour until noon on September 27th on GoodDayStateline.com.
Pumpkin Patches, Apple Picking and More Things to Do Around Chicago This Fall
Tell-tale signs of autumn are starting to fall into place: colorful leaves, brisk weather, shorter days, pumpkin spice — and, of course, an abundance of seasonal activities. From visiting pumpkin patches, to picking apples, to venturing through haunted houses, there are plenty of ways to rake in the season throughout the Chicago area.
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
New Severe Thunderstorm Warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties; valid until 7:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 614 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 613 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WHEATON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC REPORTS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE, CICERO, HAMMOND, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ROMEOVILLE, CALUMET CITY, WOODRIDGE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, CHICAGO LAWN, ENGLEWOOD, SOUTH SHORE AND ROSELAND. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Rockford's North End holds bike festival
It was a fun day on two wheels for many in the Rockford region. Teen injured in officer involved shooting in Rockford. Police: 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved …. ‘Brewfest’ takes over Downtown Freeport. Winnebago Sheriff’s holds fundraiser for K9s. Rockford East’s Class of 1947 reunites. Byron...
Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings: Rascal’s Bar and Grill
Our next stop on our journey to find the Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings is Rascal’s Bar and Grill. We spoke with Dakota Kamminga, a bartender at Rascal’s all about the wings they offer. We tried out the sweet chili and mild wings. Dakota let us know that there are many more flavors to be enjoyed at Rascal’s and gave a shout out to the atomic wings for all the spicy fans out there. You can stop in for some delicious wings from Rascal’s over at 5223 Torque Rd in Loves Park. If you think Rascal’s deserves the title of Stateline’s Best Chicken Wings then you can vote once an hour every hour until noon on September 27th at GoodDayStateline.com.
'Brewfest' takes over Downtown Freeport
Nearly 600 people were in Downtown Freeport Saturday to enjoy some brews. Teen injured in officer involved shooting in Rockford. Police: 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved …. Rockford’s North End holds bike festival. Winnebago Sheriff’s holds fundraiser for K9s. Rockford East’s Class of 1947 reunites. Byron golfs...
Share your thoughts on a new rail design from MN to WI to IL
The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation are seeking public input on a new rail project that will take travelers between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
Pilot hits tree after landing at night on unlit grass airstrip
The pilot reported that he was attempting to land, at night, on an unlit grass airstrip in Huntley, Illinois. He landed to the right of the runway by about 10 feet. During the rollout the Piper PA28’s right wing hit a small tree and separated partially from the fuselage at the wing root, resulting in substantial damage.
