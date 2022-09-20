Read full article on original website
Careless driving, leaving scene among charges filed in hit-and-run
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of hitting and killing a Weld County sheriff's deputy with his vehicle and then fleeing into a cornfield has been charged with five counts in connection to the crash. The District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Norberto Garcia-Gonzales on Friday:
Video shows train hitting police car with suspect inside
Police in Colorado have release body-cam video that shows a Platteville Police Department vehicle parked on railroad tracks before it was hit by a train while a woman was detained in the back seat.
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
Woman who claimed she shot intruder convicted of attempted murder
AURORA, Colo. — An Arapahoe County jury convicted a woman on Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with a shooting in July of last year. Emily Janis Strunk called 911 around 12:30 a.m on July 21, 2021, and reported that she had shot a man who had forced his way into her apartment. She also reported to Aurora Police that she had a previous relationship with the man.
Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police
Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
10-year-old escapes alleged abduction at Thornton’s STEM Launch
The Thornton Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened at STEM Launch on Friday morning.
Suspect injured in train crash with squad car
It started as a reported menacing with a gun all in Fort Lupton Sept. 16. The initial incident ended with a collision between a train and a squad car in Platteville, and it continued Sept. 21 with a statement from Fort Lupton police that it will release body camera video, though it may take “:several days” because of the amount of video involved.
Crews respond to vehicle stuck in Fort Collins building, 1 hospitalized
Emergency crews were called to an interesting scene in Fort Collins on Friday morning after a vehicle was reportedly stuck inside a building.
Colorado Patrol Car Parked On Railroad Tracks With Woman Inside Struck By Train
A Colorado woman was seriously injured when the patrol car she was sitting in was struck by a train. The incident sounds like a scene from a movie, but it's not. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has provided details of the accident that happened last week in northern Colorado. Strange,...
Suspect in deputy’s death had prior DUIs, hit-and-run
The man arrested in the hit-and-run that killed a Weld County deputy had a history of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.
Colorado man found guilty of killing Isabella Thallas
What happened in Denver's ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 was senseless and heartbreaking.Isabella Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog to go outside.From a nearby apartment, 38-year-old Michael Close yelled at them and opened fire with a rifle. He had taken the rifle from a friend who was a Denver police officer.Now as people filed out of the courtroom Isabella's mother reacted to the guilty verdict."I'm not happy because my daughter is gone, but justice was served today in this courtroom, efficiently and accurately," she said.Two years, three months, and 12 days of agony and heartbreak for Ana Thallas...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Gary Brown
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Broomfield Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to reduce crime
The Broomfield Police Department is turning to a social media campaign in hopes of reducing thefts. For the last three years Broomfield Police have undertaken the educational effort to reduce property crime, according to Police Public Information Officer Rachel Haslett. “The 9 p.m. Routine was something that became popular nationwide...
Lawsuit: Boulder County sheriff's deputy tased restrained inmate
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is facing another lawsuit. The lawsuit stems from a September 2020 incident where Sgt. Christopher Mecca tased a man who was already detained. Lawyers sent CBS News Colorado video of the tasing, which also shows the man with a bag over his head. Travis Cole was already under arrest, with both hands and both ankles strapped to a restraint chair. He's then tased by Mecca. Deputies are accused of leaving him like that for four hours. "How is a man tied to a chair a threat? Being Black didn't warrant that kind of treatment, humiliation,...
Denver Man Found Guilty of Gunning Down a Woman Over Dog Poop
Tears swept a Denver courtroom Thursday as a jury read their verdict in a shocking 2020 case: Michael Close was guilty of murdering Isabella Thallas, 21, and attempting to murder her boyfriend Darian Simon as the couple walked their dog past his apartment. The jury spent less than a day deliberating, finding that Close, 38, knew what he was doing when he pulled an AK-47 on the pair for allowing their dog to poop outside his apartment. Close, who had reportedly taken the weapon from a police sergeant friend, tried to plead insanity. He reportedly also wept as the verdict was read out. “We’ve been waiting 2½ years for this day,” Thallas’ mom, Ana Thallas, told The Denver Post through tears. “There is no justice in this,” Thallas’ father, Joshua Thallas, added, saying nothing would take away the monumental loss caused by Close’s “poor choices.” Close will be sentenced on Nov. 4.Read it at The Denver Post
Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
Ex-Circle-K worker says she was fired for defending self during robbery
For 16 years 74-year-old Mary Moreno says she was a well-liked employee of Circle-K. "I went on and beyond what they expected of me," she said speaking the offices of the Rathod Mohamedbhi Law Firm. She says all of that changed when new management took over. She says they treated her badly and often scheduled her to work alone at the store without breaks. It's a decision she says puts her in danger. On Oct. 4, 2020, she was working a night shift at a store located at 9489 Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster. Around 7 p.m., a man came in holding what she...
1 person killed in I-25 semi crash in Thornton
A driver was killed in a crash with a semitrailer on Interstate 25 in the same location as a tanker rollover hours before on Thursday.
