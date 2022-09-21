ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brosseau slam lifts Brewers 6-0, Mets set hit batter record

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBq9t_0i4x4xsz00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list, and the New York Mets squandered a chance to boost their NL East lead with a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Willy Adames hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth against Taijuan Walker, his fifth homer in 10 games and 31st this season, and the Brewers (79-70) closed within two games of Philadelphia (80-67) for the third and final wild-card berth. The Phillies played later Wednesday.

“We know we have to put the gas pedal down, for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We did that this homestand and we’ll continue to.”

The Mets (95-56), already assured of at least a wild card, maintained a one-game NL East lead over Atlanta (93-56), whose five-game winning streak ended with a 3-2 loss at Washington. New York had won six in a row.

Mark Canha was hit by pitches twice and Luis Guillorme once. Guillorme was struck on the left foot by a Jake Cousins slider in the ninth, the big league record 106th hiit batter of the season for New York. That topped the 105 by last year’s Cincinnati Reds, and Mets manager Buck Showalter signaled for the ball.

“It would be obscene to tell you what I’m going to do with it,” Showalter joked while adding that he hopes Cahana, who’s been hit a franchise-record 24 times this season, doesn’t surpass his career-high of 27, set last season with Oakland.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo hurt his left quadriceps while stealing second base and left after the first inning. Left fielder Jeff McNeil banged up his right wrist against the chain-link fence in a failed attempt to catch Brosseau’s drive.

Showalter said he expects both players to be fine but Nimmo will undergo testing Thursday.

“We’ll get some imaging tomorrow just to see what we’re dealing with,” Showalter said. “You’re always concerned but I’m hoping that his caution there is something that will reap some benefits.”

Walker (12-5) allowed only four runners before Adames homered leading off the sixth. Adames is hitting .323 (40 for 24) with eight homers and 28 RBIs in his last 31 games.

Tyrone Taylor’s RBI single, Milwaukee’s third straight hit, chased Walker in the seventh.

“He pitched really well,” Showalter said. “We just didn’t score any runs today.”

David Peterson loaded the bases with a two-out intentional walk to Adames, Brosseau was announced to hit for Rowdy Tellez and Smith relieved in his first big league appearance since July 24 after recovering from a lat strain.

Smith got ahead 0-2, and Brosseau homered on a hanging slider. He is 9 for 15 with three homers as a pinch hitter this season.

“My playing time’s been a little sporadic lately … so it’s a great feeling to produce when my number is called upon,” Brosseau said.

Adrian Houser allowed three hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings and Hoby Milner, Trevor Gott (3-2), Brad Boxberger, Brent Suter and Cousins combined for one-hit relief in the Brewers’ ninth shutout this season.

“Being able to go out there and not let them get any runs on the board and let the boys work at the plate today and put up some runs was a big thing,” Houser said. “Hopefully it builds some confidence with the guys and gets us on a roll in the four games in Cincinnati.”

LONG DIVISION

New York finished 23-10 against the NL Central

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Gott was activated from the 15-day IL after missing more than a month with a strained right forearm.

Mets: RHP Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.22 ERA) starts Friday’s series opener at Oakland.

Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.12 ERA) is on the mound Thursday as the Brewers start their final trip, and RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.97) starts for Cincinnati.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Dodgers dump struggling Craig Kimbrel as closer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Craig Kimbel is out as closer for the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. After months of defending him, manager Dave Roberts said Friday that going forward Kimbrel will be used in different innings and different situations over the final two weeks of the regular season. He said no one is replacing Kimbrel in the ninth. “It might not be traditional, but I’m not too concerned about it,” Roberts said. He was noncommittal about Kimbrel’s situation in the postseason. The Dodgers (104-46) have already clinched the NL West title. They’ll open the playoffs at home on Oct. 11.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Homer, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run on Friday night, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season. The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney on a 1-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Acuña delivers late, Braves outlast Phillies 8-7 in 11

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Braves stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting the Phillies 8-7 Sunday in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay. “Our goal is to win the World Series again,” Acuna said. “It was a big win and hopefully, we’ll get the next three ” The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. They’ll play three games next weekend in Atlanta, with the Mets needing one win to secure the tiebreaker advantage of head-to-head wins. “These guys put a lot into these things and they expend a lot of energy to win games on a nightly basis,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It was a big win to try and keep pace in this whole thing. It is unbelievable with the big hits and everything. Especially against the Phillies, who are a really good team.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Biden praises Braves' 'unstoppable, joyful run' to 2021 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday the Atlanta Braves will be “forever known as the upset kings of October” for their improbable 2021 World Series win, as he welcomed the team to the White House for a victory celebration. Biden called the Braves’ drive an “unstoppable, joyful run.” The team got its White House visit in with just over a week left before the 2022 regular season wraps up and the Major League Baseball playoffs begin again. The Braves trail the New York Mets by 1.5 games in the National League East but have clinched a wildcard spot for the MLB playoffs that begin Oct. 7. Chief Executive Officer Terry McGuirk said he hoped they’d be back to the White House again soon. In August 2021, the Braves were a mess, playing barely at .500. But then they started winning. And they kept it up, taking the World Series in six games over the Houston Astros. Biden called their performance of “history’s greatest turnarounds.”
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy