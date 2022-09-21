ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

FOX59

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.  It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
DELPHI, IN
Government Technology

Indiana Police Departments Launch New Apps to Fight Crime

(TNS) — If you see something, say something. It's one of the biggest messages local police departments want the public to know. And now for Howard County residents, it's pretty much all just a click away. Back around July, the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff's Office each...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
truecrimedaily

Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam

BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
wamwamfm.com

Rail Accidents During Safety Week

It was rail safety week in Indiana and ironically, the state has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphones while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
INDIANA STATE

