Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
Indiana Police Departments Launch New Apps to Fight Crime
(TNS) — If you see something, say something. It's one of the biggest messages local police departments want the public to know. And now for Howard County residents, it's pretty much all just a click away. Back around July, the Kokomo Police Department and Howard County Sheriff's Office each...
Man arrested in Utah returns to Terre Haute to face 2020 murder charge
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has returned to Terre Haute to face murder charges. Dwight Brown,30, faces several charges related to the 2020 murder of Dwayne French. The charges include murder, robbery, and aggravated battery. Brown was dating Candace Jones at the time. She was also arrested for...
When an Illinois Deputy Stopped a Satanic Cult Killing Spree
One Illinois deputy had no idea what waited for him when he responded to a 911 call. The scene that day at a home in Richland County, Illinois was horrific. Victims bleeding and in some cases shot that were all the result of a satanic cult plot that resulted in murder.
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler.
Ind. man allegedly threw hatchet at people in park, fled into sewer, and threatened to shoot cops
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerts residents of scam
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is alerting residents to a scam. The department is receiving complaints that someone is calling residents and identifying themselves as a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The caller is asking for money and threatening them they will be arrested on a warrant.
Walmart claims departments responding to distribution center made fire worse
More than 30 fire departments have been named in several notices of tort claims seeking damages from a massive fire in March that destroyed a Walmart Distribution Center.
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
Holcomb directs flag flown at half-staff for Richmond Officer Seara Burton
Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered that flags be flown at half staff to honor slain Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department.
Peer specialists start work inside southern Indiana jail, paving path to recovery
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana jail is taking steps to get inmates on the right track. Scott County leaders have implemented a state-funded pilot program to treat inmates while they're incarcerated and help them navigate life post-release. On Thursday, WHAS 11 News was allowed inside the jail to...
Rail Accidents During Safety Week
It was rail safety week in Indiana and ironically, the state has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphones while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
Sullivan hit and run involving semi has officials asking for public’s help
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sheriff Clark Cottom says that the driver and truck have been identified. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the owner or operator of a semi tractor trailer they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Sheriff’s Facebook post, the crash occurred on […]
Indiana senior citizen loses $500 in "money flipping" scam
The BBB says it’s a get-rich-quick scam where the “investors” ask you to send or receive money through Cash App or another digital wallet service.
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
Two individuals are in custody following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff's Office that traveled into Daviess County.
Hundreds of bikers take to the roads of southern Indiana to beat cancer
Roughly 250 bikers hit the road in southern Indiana to beat cancer. Riders started in Austin and rode 80 miles through the area. It's the 17th year for the event, which is done in honor of Wendy Nasby, a friend of the organizers who died of cancer in 2008. This...
