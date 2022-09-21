Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
This Week in Pennsylvania: Timothy DeFoor
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how a Right to Life Rally filled the streets in front of the Capitol. He will also talk about how a state senator is pushing for a bill to collect […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Without gift ban, Harrisburg is the Wild West
When an elected official receives something, there are different ways to look at it. It might be a completely legal donation. These follow election laws and are documented accordingly. If you want to know if Person X donated to Politician Y, there is a database to search to find an answer.
WGAL
Rape survivors urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to make it easier to track evidence in their cases
Rape survivors told lawmakers on Friday that they're often being left in the dark about what's being done with evidence in their cases. Those who have sexual offenses committed against them have a right to have evidence collected under Pennsylvania law. But rape survivors said it's not easy to find out what happened to a rape kit once it's in the hands of law enforcement.
abc27.com
Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
therecord-online.com
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG, PA – Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice
Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
WGAL
Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly
Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps
>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
theburgnews.com
Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws
Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Experts say covid pandemic continues to hospitalize, kill in Pennsylvania, despite Biden comments
For many, if not most, the masks are off and the covid pandemic is in the rearview mirror. But an average of 10 people are dying from covid in Pennsylvania each day, and about 1,150 residents are hospitalized with the virus, according to state health data. The state Department of...
Washington Examiner
Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?
Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s low beer taxes stand out
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Fetterman wins major endorsement of Pa. State Building & Construction Trades Council
Much like President Joe Biden did two years ago, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has picked up a major endorsement from a large state organized labor council with members who have backed some Republican policies. According to his campaign, Fetterman has won the support of the Pennsylvania State Building...
National Hunting & Fishing Day events Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania
National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was born in Pennsylvania, marks the 50th anniversary of its designation as an official national day on Saturday, September 24. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will mark the date with events at various spots across the state on Saturday and Sunday, September 25.
