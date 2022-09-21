ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Timothy DeFoor

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how a Right to Life Rally filled the streets in front of the Capitol. He will also talk about how a state senator is pushing for a bill to collect […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Without gift ban, Harrisburg is the Wild West

When an elected official receives something, there are different ways to look at it. It might be a completely legal donation. These follow election laws and are documented accordingly. If you want to know if Person X donated to Politician Y, there is a database to search to find an answer.
WGAL

Rape survivors urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to make it easier to track evidence in their cases

Rape survivors told lawmakers on Friday that they're often being left in the dark about what's being done with evidence in their cases. Those who have sexual offenses committed against them have a right to have evidence collected under Pennsylvania law. But rape survivors said it's not easy to find out what happened to a rape kit once it's in the hands of law enforcement.
abc27.com

Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice

Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
WGAL

Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly

Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps

>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
theburgnews.com

Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws

Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
Washington Examiner

Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?

Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s low beer taxes stand out

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
