The Cadillac margarita is one of the most popular and classic margaritas you can make. If you go to a Mexican restaurant, chances are you'll see this cocktail on the menu, and it's usually a few bucks more than the other margaritas. But what makes a Cadillac margarita stand out from all the others? Well, it uses Grand Marnier in addition to top-shelf tequila, making it super tasty and sophisticated. According to Punch Drink, the cocktail may have gotten its name courtesy of the Cadillac Bar in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, where the recipe possibly originated. And, when the restaurant expanded to locations across the border, the Cadillac also made its way into the United States ... gaining footing as a popular cocktail and landing on Mexican restaurant menus practically everywhere.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 DAYS AGO