Quick and Easy Italian Bread Salad: Recipes Worth Making
Juicy fresh summer tomatoes are the stars of this classic Italian bread salad. It’s like bruschetta deconstructed! Crispy bread cubes and fresh basil round out this recipe with an appealing flourish. This salad recipe takes 5 minute to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above...
Classic Cadillac Margarita Cocktail Recipe
The Cadillac margarita is one of the most popular and classic margaritas you can make. If you go to a Mexican restaurant, chances are you'll see this cocktail on the menu, and it's usually a few bucks more than the other margaritas. But what makes a Cadillac margarita stand out from all the others? Well, it uses Grand Marnier in addition to top-shelf tequila, making it super tasty and sophisticated. According to Punch Drink, the cocktail may have gotten its name courtesy of the Cadillac Bar in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, where the recipe possibly originated. And, when the restaurant expanded to locations across the border, the Cadillac also made its way into the United States ... gaining footing as a popular cocktail and landing on Mexican restaurant menus practically everywhere.
Allrecipes.com
Korean Barbecue-Style Meatballs
Korean Barbecue-Style Meatballs – Mushy is Not Tender. When it comes to cooking, there is no better teacher than a tragic failure, which is how I learned not to use too much raw ginger in a marinade for meat. I don't remember exactly when I became aware of this issue, but it was a long time ago, and probably involved watching pieces of meat mysteriously fall apart into mushy shards that slip through the grates of the grill to a fiery, disappointing death.
Real Simple
Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad
This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.
Food & Wine
Our Favorite Latin American Recipes
The United States celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 each year. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile commemorate their Independence Days from Spain during this time, and in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're honoring the history and cuisines of these and other unique Latin cultures. We've got 15 of our favorite Hispanic Heritage Month recipes for you to try, such as chef Richard Sandoval's Oven-Fried Pork Carnitas with Guacamole and Orange Salsa, chef Elena Reygadas' Vanilla-Sugar Conchas, F&W Best New Chef Fermín Núñez's Homemade Corn Tortillas, and so much more.
ABC News
Pati Jinich shares 3 guacamole recipes you can try at home
While there may be an absurd number of "who made this a thing" food-related days on the calendar, Natinoal Guacamole Day is one that most everyone can probably get behind. Pati Jinich joined "Good Morning America" during Hispanic Heritage Month to share a few recipes that take the beloved mashed avocado appetizer and side to the next level.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
The Daily South
Walking Tacos
So-called for how easy it is to wander around with them in hand, Walking Tacos are bags of snack-size Fritos—and/or Doritos or any kinds of chips, really—that are garnished with a variety of taco or nacho toppings. The garnishes, ranging from meat to cheese to guacamole, are added right in the bag. Then the whole thing is eaten with a fork (or your fingers, if you don't mind getting pretty messy).
Why Andrew Zimmern Prefers The Reverse Searing Method For Beef
A good cook, whether a celebrity chef or your mom, knows how to build flavor while cooking. Julia Child knew this and showed Americans how to get the most flavor out of their ingredients for the first time on television. Seasoned cooks know when a squeeze of lemon will brighten a dish, how to balance a spicy recipe, or that even salads should be seasoned with salt.
Chef Judy Joo Talks to Jose Andres About Life In and Out of the Kitchen: Recipe for Success
Our Local Commons; Yuki Sugiura Sharing their best tips — in and out of the kitchen! Celebrity chef Judy Joo sat down with culinary icon José Andrés to chat about his food, success and podcast. With multiple James Beard Awards and more than a dozen restaurants (including his two-Michelin-starred eatery in Washington, D.C., Minibar), José […]
Allrecipes.com
Chef John's Shrimp Tempura
There are many different methods for making shrimp tempura, and after trying most of them I believe this is the simplest, easiest way to achieve what I consider the ultimate result – a perfectly cooked shrimp encased in a light, airy, very thin, but extremely crispy shell. Some people like theirs heavily battered, but I want to see the shrimp through the coating. Hey, I'm not trying to eat a fritter.
Homemade Flour Tortillas Recipe
Everything tastes better homemade, but sometimes homemade recipes can be challenging or intimidating. If you've thought homemade tortillas are too involved, think again. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for homemade flour tortillas that comes together in a matter of minutes. No special skills are required and the only piece of equipment needed is a stand mixer. One batch of dough serves up 16 small tortillas.
