Man arrested on assault, gun charges
An investigation on Richard Street Friday morning led to the arrest of a man on assault and gun-related charges. A woman told Hopkinsville police that 47-year old Ricky Wimberly of Hopkinsville entered her house just after 4 a.m. after she told him to go away and he remained there until police arrived.
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
Hopkinsville man facing burglary charges
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Hopkinsville man on burglary charges, after he allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle but was held at gunpoint by the owner. According to a news release, deputies responded to a home on Gracey Herndon Road around 7:15 p.m. Friday morning for...
Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion
An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
Woman flown to Skyline after north Christian County accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Friday morning on Poole Mill Road in North Christian County. It happened just after 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Poole Mill and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center for a laceration to the head.
Todd County Bale Trail officially underway
Todd County’s Bale Trail officially got underway over the weekend with dozens of creations to travel the county and enjoy. Todd Chamber of Commerce Director Tiffany Groves says it’s their biggest tourism draw of the year and many residents and businesses show off their creativity with their hay creations.
Todd Board of Elections looking to restore Kirkmansville voting location
Voters in the Kirkmansville community of Todd County may not have to drive far to vote by next May’s primary election as the Board of Elections will be inspecting a potential precinct location. Kirkmansville voters have had to go to North Todd Elementary School the last several years due...
Rebecca Sue Burd
(77, Pembroke) Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Pembroke United Methodist Church from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Edward W. Bivins
(85, of Christian County) Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home with burial to follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour. Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Booker makes campaign stop in Hopkinsville
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker made a stop on the campaign tour Saturday afternoon in Hopkinsville. He was at the Christian County Democratic Party Headquarters on South Virginia Street and says Kentuckians are ‘fed up’ with dysfunction in Washington, D.C. Booker says he’ll advocate for veterans,...
Orin “Papaw” Vanmatre
(Age 92, of Madisonville) Memorial service will be Monday September 26th at 3pm at Life Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be Monday from 1pm till the service hour at the center. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
Statue unveiled at HCC in memory, celebration of bell hooks
A new commemorative statue stands proud in the Round Table Literacy Park on the Hopkinsville Community College campus, in honor of one of Hopkinsville’s most influential and famous natives, Gloria Jean Watkins, better known as bell hooks. There was a ceremony and presentation beforehand, but the family, friends and...
Fort Campbell hosting Run for the Fallen Saturday morning
Fort Campbell will host its annual Run for the Fallen Saturday. It will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Fryar Stadium on post and officials say it’s an observance of Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day on Sept. 25. Participants can choose between a 1.4-mile or 3.2-mile route....
Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend
Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
HS Football Preview/Schedule
After a 22 to 0 win last week over Christian Co. The Hopkinsville Tigers begin district play tonight at Logan Co. The Cougars won both meetings last season by a combined 3 points. This will be the 12th meeting between the two schools with Hopkinsville leading the overall series 6-5. The Cougars are led by Ryan Rayno who has rushed for 723 yards and has scored 11 touchdowns. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Logan Co. program….
Logan Co. runs past The Hopkinsville Tigers in their 49-28 Win Friday night
The Hopkinsville Tigers traveled to Logan Co. Friday night for a 4A 1st district matchup. The Cougars used a strong run game behind 200 from Sr. Ryan Rayno. The Cougars had 341 total rushing yards on the night. The Tigers had a good night offensively as well with 346 yards of total offense. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrapup…..
Schedule Release for UK/MSU
On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Ten home games highlight first Valley slate. Following the opener, the Racers will ring in the new year against Valparaiso on Jan. 1. With their first two games in the book, head coach Rechelle Turner’s squad then heads to Iowa to take on Northern Iowa Jan. 6 and Drake Jan. 8. After the road swing, the Racers return for four games at home against Belmont (Jan. 11), Bradley (Jan. 15), Southern Illinois (Jan. 20) and Missouri State Jan. 22. Following the four-game home stand, Murray State hits the road for four games at Evansville (Jan. 27), Indiana State (Jan. 29), Belmont (Feb. 2) and Illinois State (Feb. 5). The Racers will host four home games in the month of February with Indiana State (Feb. 10), Evansville Feb. 12), Drake (Feb. 23) and the home finale Feb. 25 against UNI. The final four road games of the season will see Murray State travel to Missouri State Feb. 17, Southern Illinois Feb. 19, Valparaiso March 2 and the regular-season finale March 4 at UIC. Following the season, all 12 teams advance to the 2023 Hoops In The Heartland MVC Women’s Basketball Championship at Vibrant Arena at The MARK Mar. 9-12 in Moline, Illinois.
Colonels Get 2nd Win on the Season at the Best Time
For the first time since 2018 Christian County has won two games in the regular season. They defeat Murray at the Stadium of Champions 34-20 on Friday Night behind a massive performance from Jordan Miles. He threw for 161 yards and rushed for 201 on the day. First time he...
Elkton HarvestFest a big success
Rain moved out of the area just in time for Elkton’s HarvestFest to be a big success Saturday, bringing families to the town for fun, food and festivities. Mayor Arthur Green says HarvestFest is even more cherished as the world moves on from the pandemic. Businesses, churches, organizations and...
