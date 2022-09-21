ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville hosts successful Harvest Festival

Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with families Saturday for Harvest Festival. Live music filled the air, as did the smell of many options from several food trucks parked near Founders Square. There was pumpkin painting, bubbles and more for kids and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung was showing off ‘pancake art’ in the Batter Capitol of the World.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

HS Football Preview/Schedule

After a 22 to 0 win last week over Christian Co. The Hopkinsville Tigers begin district play tonight at Logan Co. The Cougars won both meetings last season by a combined 3 points. This will be the 12th meeting between the two schools with Hopkinsville leading the overall series 6-5. The Cougars are led by Ryan Rayno who has rushed for 723 yards and has scored 11 touchdowns. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Logan Co. program….
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Bolen Let Go By Commonwealth Attorney’s Office

Stephanie Bolen is no longer working in the Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Christian County Commonwealth Attorney Rick Boling confirmed to the News Edge that Bolen’s employment as assistant commonwealth’s attorney was terminated the week of September 12th. Boling told the News Edge that Bolen was provided with a list of reasons for her termination. Boling has not answered questions by the News Edge concerning the list of reasons of why she was terminated.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Colonels Get 2nd Win on the Season at the Best Time

For the first time since 2018 Christian County has won two games in the regular season. They defeat Murray at the Stadium of Champions 34-20 on Friday Night behind a massive performance from Jordan Miles. He threw for 161 yards and rushed for 201 on the day. First time he...
MURRAY, KY
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Schedule Release for UK/MSU

On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Ten home games highlight first Valley slate. Following the opener, the Racers will ring in the new year against Valparaiso on Jan. 1. With their first two games in the book, head coach Rechelle Turner’s squad then heads to Iowa to take on Northern Iowa Jan. 6 and Drake Jan. 8. After the road swing, the Racers return for four games at home against Belmont (Jan. 11), Bradley (Jan. 15), Southern Illinois (Jan. 20) and Missouri State Jan. 22. Following the four-game home stand, Murray State hits the road for four games at Evansville (Jan. 27), Indiana State (Jan. 29), Belmont (Feb. 2) and Illinois State (Feb. 5). The Racers will host four home games in the month of February with Indiana State (Feb. 10), Evansville Feb. 12), Drake (Feb. 23) and the home finale Feb. 25 against UNI. The final four road games of the season will see Murray State travel to Missouri State Feb. 17, Southern Illinois Feb. 19, Valparaiso March 2 and the regular-season finale March 4 at UIC. Following the season, all 12 teams advance to the 2023 Hoops In The Heartland MVC Women’s Basketball Championship at Vibrant Arena at The MARK Mar. 9-12 in Moline, Illinois.
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Elkton HarvestFest a big success

Rain moved out of the area just in time for Elkton’s HarvestFest to be a big success Saturday, bringing families to the town for fun, food and festivities. Mayor Arthur Green says HarvestFest is even more cherished as the world moves on from the pandemic. Businesses, churches, organizations and...
ELKTON, KY
lite987whop.com

Fort Campbell hosting Run for the Fallen Saturday morning

Fort Campbell will host its annual Run for the Fallen Saturday. It will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Fryar Stadium on post and officials say it’s an observance of Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day on Sept. 25. Participants can choose between a 1.4-mile or 3.2-mile route....
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
lite987whop.com

Logan Co. runs past The Hopkinsville Tigers in their 49-28 Win Friday night

The Hopkinsville Tigers traveled to Logan Co. Friday night for a 4A 1st district matchup. The Cougars used a strong run game behind 200 from Sr. Ryan Rayno. The Cougars had 341 total rushing yards on the night. The Tigers had a good night offensively as well with 346 yards of total offense. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrapup…..
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Woman flown to Skyline after north Christian County accident

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Friday morning on Poole Mill Road in North Christian County. It happened just after 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Poole Mill and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center for a laceration to the head.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Jimmie D. Smith

(Age 91, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday September 26th at 10am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 3pm to 5pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend

Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Wreck on I-24 sends one by helicopter to Skyline

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a wreck involving two semi-trucks near the 86-mile marker of Interstate 24 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:20 p.m. and CCSO Public Information Officer Chris Miller says it shut down the eastbound lanes as they worked to clear the roadway. One victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, for serious injuries to all four limbs.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash

A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Orin “Papaw” Vanmatre

(Age 92, of Madisonville) Memorial service will be Monday September 26th at 3pm at Life Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be Monday from 1pm till the service hour at the center. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
MADISONVILLE, KY

