Hopkinsville hosts successful Harvest Festival
Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with families Saturday for Harvest Festival. Live music filled the air, as did the smell of many options from several food trucks parked near Founders Square. There was pumpkin painting, bubbles and more for kids and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung was showing off ‘pancake art’ in the Batter Capitol of the World.
HS Football Preview/Schedule
After a 22 to 0 win last week over Christian Co. The Hopkinsville Tigers begin district play tonight at Logan Co. The Cougars won both meetings last season by a combined 3 points. This will be the 12th meeting between the two schools with Hopkinsville leading the overall series 6-5. The Cougars are led by Ryan Rayno who has rushed for 723 yards and has scored 11 touchdowns. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Logan Co. program….
Northfield Family Bowling Center in Princeton announces GoFundMe in effort to avoid closure
PRINCETON, KY — A GoFundMe campaign has been created in an effort to prevent the closure of a Princeton, Kentucky, bowling center set to close its doors at the end of the month. Northfield Family Bowling Center owner Jim Garner announced in a Facebook post on Monday that the...
Bolen Let Go By Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
Stephanie Bolen is no longer working in the Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Christian County Commonwealth Attorney Rick Boling confirmed to the News Edge that Bolen’s employment as assistant commonwealth’s attorney was terminated the week of September 12th. Boling told the News Edge that Bolen was provided with a list of reasons for her termination. Boling has not answered questions by the News Edge concerning the list of reasons of why she was terminated.
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
Colonels Get 2nd Win on the Season at the Best Time
For the first time since 2018 Christian County has won two games in the regular season. They defeat Murray at the Stadium of Champions 34-20 on Friday Night behind a massive performance from Jordan Miles. He threw for 161 yards and rushed for 201 on the day. First time he...
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Schedule Release for UK/MSU
On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Ten home games highlight first Valley slate. Following the opener, the Racers will ring in the new year against Valparaiso on Jan. 1. With their first two games in the book, head coach Rechelle Turner’s squad then heads to Iowa to take on Northern Iowa Jan. 6 and Drake Jan. 8. After the road swing, the Racers return for four games at home against Belmont (Jan. 11), Bradley (Jan. 15), Southern Illinois (Jan. 20) and Missouri State Jan. 22. Following the four-game home stand, Murray State hits the road for four games at Evansville (Jan. 27), Indiana State (Jan. 29), Belmont (Feb. 2) and Illinois State (Feb. 5). The Racers will host four home games in the month of February with Indiana State (Feb. 10), Evansville Feb. 12), Drake (Feb. 23) and the home finale Feb. 25 against UNI. The final four road games of the season will see Murray State travel to Missouri State Feb. 17, Southern Illinois Feb. 19, Valparaiso March 2 and the regular-season finale March 4 at UIC. Following the season, all 12 teams advance to the 2023 Hoops In The Heartland MVC Women’s Basketball Championship at Vibrant Arena at The MARK Mar. 9-12 in Moline, Illinois.
Elkton HarvestFest a big success
Rain moved out of the area just in time for Elkton’s HarvestFest to be a big success Saturday, bringing families to the town for fun, food and festivities. Mayor Arthur Green says HarvestFest is even more cherished as the world moves on from the pandemic. Businesses, churches, organizations and...
Fort Campbell hosting Run for the Fallen Saturday morning
Fort Campbell will host its annual Run for the Fallen Saturday. It will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Fryar Stadium on post and officials say it’s an observance of Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day on Sept. 25. Participants can choose between a 1.4-mile or 3.2-mile route....
Logan Co. runs past The Hopkinsville Tigers in their 49-28 Win Friday night
The Hopkinsville Tigers traveled to Logan Co. Friday night for a 4A 1st district matchup. The Cougars used a strong run game behind 200 from Sr. Ryan Rayno. The Cougars had 341 total rushing yards on the night. The Tigers had a good night offensively as well with 346 yards of total offense. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrapup…..
Woman flown to Skyline after north Christian County accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Friday morning on Poole Mill Road in North Christian County. It happened just after 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Poole Mill and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center for a laceration to the head.
Microvast, FedEx begin recruitment, edge closer to finish line in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Large new-industry recruitment is booming in Clarksville, though some projects had their timelines stretched back because of the pandemic. Montgomery County is preparing to welcome a new FedEx distribution center, with about 250 jobs, and electric vehicle battery manufacturer Microvast, with about 300 jobs....
Jessie Lynn Boyd Darnall III
(Age 60, of Hopkinsville) No services will be held. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmie D. Smith
(Age 91, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday September 26th at 10am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 3pm to 5pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend
Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
Wreck on I-24 sends one by helicopter to Skyline
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a wreck involving two semi-trucks near the 86-mile marker of Interstate 24 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:20 p.m. and CCSO Public Information Officer Chris Miller says it shut down the eastbound lanes as they worked to clear the roadway. One victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, for serious injuries to all four limbs.
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash
A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
KSP issues Golden Alert for missing eastern Ky. woman with brain injury last seen in western Ky.
Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a woman with a traumatic brain injury missing from eastern Kentucky who was last seen in western Kentucky. State police issued the alert for 45-year-old Amy M. Green, of Monticello. Her last known location, police said, was in the Walmart parking lot in Hopkinsville.
Orin “Papaw” Vanmatre
(Age 92, of Madisonville) Memorial service will be Monday September 26th at 3pm at Life Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be Monday from 1pm till the service hour at the center. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
