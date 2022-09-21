On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Ten home games highlight first Valley slate. Following the opener, the Racers will ring in the new year against Valparaiso on Jan. 1. With their first two games in the book, head coach Rechelle Turner’s squad then heads to Iowa to take on Northern Iowa Jan. 6 and Drake Jan. 8. After the road swing, the Racers return for four games at home against Belmont (Jan. 11), Bradley (Jan. 15), Southern Illinois (Jan. 20) and Missouri State Jan. 22. Following the four-game home stand, Murray State hits the road for four games at Evansville (Jan. 27), Indiana State (Jan. 29), Belmont (Feb. 2) and Illinois State (Feb. 5). The Racers will host four home games in the month of February with Indiana State (Feb. 10), Evansville Feb. 12), Drake (Feb. 23) and the home finale Feb. 25 against UNI. The final four road games of the season will see Murray State travel to Missouri State Feb. 17, Southern Illinois Feb. 19, Valparaiso March 2 and the regular-season finale March 4 at UIC. Following the season, all 12 teams advance to the 2023 Hoops In The Heartland MVC Women’s Basketball Championship at Vibrant Arena at The MARK Mar. 9-12 in Moline, Illinois.

