Hopkinsville, KY

WBKO

Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville man facing burglary charges

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Hopkinsville man on burglary charges, after he allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle but was held at gunpoint by the owner. According to a news release, deputies responded to a home on Gracey Herndon Road around 7:15 p.m. Friday morning for...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder

Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
whopam.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on gun charges, Tennessee warrant

A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on drug and gun charges. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jason Clardy stopped 19-year old Deartis Sykes of Clarksville for speeding and an arrest citation says there was a torn plastic baggie of cigars in plain view inside the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Two arrested for Clarksville robbery, stabbing

Clarksville police have made two arrests in connection with a robbery and stabbing from over the weekend. Investigation led to the arrests of 34-year-old Michael Lorenzo Minor and 34-year-old David Ray Dillon of Clarksville for especially aggravated robbery, with a news release saying both have a violent criminal history. Police...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
ORLINDA, TN
lite987whop.com

East Ninth Street burglary investigated by HPD

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Thursday at a home on East Ninth Street. An unknown suspect removed a window pane from the door of a home in the 1000 block of East Ninth between 6:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., unlocked the door and then went inside and took a 65-inch television and Amazon Firestick, according to the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
smokeybarn.com

Road Rage (Shots Fired) Incident On Hwy 49 Triggers Search For Suspect

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local woman reported that she was shot at and nearly run off the road on Hwy 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon. “The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has identified and obtained warrants for...
ORLINDA, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
LAFAYETTE, TN

