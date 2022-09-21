Read full article on original website
Investigation at West Terre Haute gas station
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – There was a police presence near the Express Mart at 15 National Ave. in West Terre Haute. Authorities on scene would only say it was part of an active investigation. Update: According to West Terre Haute Police, this incident resulted in one person...
Wabash Valley Night Out connects community with law enforcement and more
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One of Wabash Valley’s most popular nights was enjoyed by many after being canceled the past couple of years. Wabash Valley Night Out took place at Fairbanks Park this evening. Those who attended were able to visit with local law enforcement agencies, and volunteer organizations. Families also had the opportunity to watch several different demonstrations, receive free school supplies, and a free meal.
Multiple crews battled trailer fire in Blackhawk overnight
BLACKHAWK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a “fully involved” trailer fire in southern Vigo County overnight. The 911 call came in just before midnight reporting the blaze in the 12000 block of Hunter Street in Blackhawk. Authorities on scene requested additional manpower from nearby departments to help get the blaze under control.
Shelburn house fire quickly spreads to garage
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled flames at a house fire near Shelburn Friday morning. Crews were sent to North County Road 375 East in Sullivan County around 5 a.m. According to Thunderbird Assistant Fire Chief Chris Frye, no one was home at the time of the fire. No...
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a farm in Brazil where it will be united with a group of 5-6 other potbelly pigs.
Four local individuals honored at “Wabashiki Wildlife” area
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at Dewey Point early on Saturday morning, as local officials honored four people who made key contributions to the development of the Wabashiki Wildlife area. Max Miller, John McNichols, Arby Montgomery and Judy Anderson all had different parts of the park named...
Local counseling center celebrates new location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local counseling center now has a new space to serve its clients. The FSA Counseling Center in Terre Haute recently moved from its location on Wabash Avenue to a new location at 400 Poplar Street. The center held a ribbon-cutting celebration on Friday.
Hundreds help Hoosiers fight Alzheimer’s
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Natalie Sutton looked around, the sea of purple was unmistakable. The crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday was filled with people whose lives have been affected by Alzheimer’s and similar diseases. She said each person showed how widespread the impact of the disease is.
Will a proposed, new water tower impact utility bills?
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hymera’s water tower was built in the 1940s and sits near Jackson Street at 80-plus years old, officials say it’s time for an upgrade. Facility Manager, Nick Cullison said the project is in its early stages, but the goal is to tear down the current water tower and build a new one on East Street.
Third annual “Explore Wabashiki” event celebrates park’s progress
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Bryan Horsman prepared for this year’s “Explore Wabashiki,” event, he thought back about 10 years, when he spent helping clean the property that is now host to the park. “We used to fill 40 yard dumpsters [with trash,] now we...
VCPL celebrates nearly three decades of “Family Learning Day”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of people filled the Vigo County Public Library parking lot on Saturday, as a part of the annual “family learning day” event. Elizabeth Scamihorn, the strategic communications manager for VCPL, said over 40 local organizations were in attendance. “With this being our...
Thousands flock to Cory for annual apple festival
CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As car after car made its way into Cory over the weekend, Shane Wiram had one word to describe the experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “In the town of Cory we probably only half 150 people, and I would probably venture to say yesterday we have four or five thousand people running around the town, and the town’s just not logistically big enough to handle that but we did the best we could.”
Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off despite the rain
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Weather conditions may have cancelled hot air balloons from flying into Terre Haute Friday evening, but the festivities continued. On day one of the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival, hundreds of people piled into the Terre Haute Regional Airport to enjoy live music, vendors and local food stands. Stationary hot air balloons were flying in the air for all to enjoy, each one with a different design.
