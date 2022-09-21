Read full article on original website
High school football: What we learned in Week 6
As predicted, the top high school football teams are rising to the top as we approach crunch time for league championships. Top-notch performances from last Friday perfectly set up two of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the season. As the late great NFL coach Dennis Green once famously said, “They are who we thought they were.” In the Northern Lakes League, perennial powerhouses Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg both took care of business to set up an epic clash in Whitehouse. The undefeated Generals (6-0, 3-0) host Perrysburg (5-1, 3-0) in what will surely be a packed and electric Schaller Memorial Stadium. In the Northern Buckeye Conference, preseason favorite Elmwood (6-0, 3-0 NBC) travels to fellow unbeaten Eastwood (6-0, 3-0) on Friday night for what will likely decide the 2022 title.
Toledo Top 64 showcases local boys basketball talent
Until brothers Anthony and Shane Garcia took up the cause, northwest Ohio didn’t have a boys basketball event that showcased local talent in front of college coaches. Acting on an idea presented by former Maumee and Whitmer assistant coach Rashadd Humes, the brothers presented the inaugural Toledo Top 64 in 2019. Following two years off for the coronavirus pandemic, the second edition of the recruiting showcase took place Sunday at Lourdes University, Sixty-four boys basketball players participated in Sunday’s event via invitation. “My biggest thing was I wanted Toledo kids to be able to get recruited in Toledo,” said Shane Garcia, who played basketball for St. John’s Jesuit. “Usually if you play for AAU team, you're not getting recruited unless you go to Fort Wayne, Columbus, Louisville, you have to go all over the state just to get recruited. Not many good big tournaments are in this area, so college coaches don't come here much. We wanted to make sure that the Toledo kids came into the Toledo area, played for free, and were able to get in front of college coaches.”
McClanahan Gives Up 3 Homers For First Time in Rays' 7-1 Loss to Blue Jays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A series that started with such promise ended with a thud on Sunday when the Toronto Blue Jays knocked round ace Shane McClanahan and rolled the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 in the final regular season game at Tropicana Field this year. The Rays, who scored 10 runs each night in ...
