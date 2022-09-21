ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video

Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples Roar Through a Heroines’ Double-Header at the Greek: Concert Review

If the planet was under threat of annihilation from beyond, and we had to present our divine or interplanetary overlords with just two musical emissaries to make a case that humankind is worth being spared as a species, Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples might be the couple we’d want to pick. Fortunately, with no such emergency yet in sight, they’ve managed to pair up of their own volition for a segment of Raitt’s current headlining tour that makes for a two-sided portrait of what heart, soul and understated heroism look like in music. Not that those kinds of superlatives showed up...
Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer

Fans of Beyoncé are buzzing with excitement as rumors have surfaced that the singer is planning a tour for her latest album. According to sources, she's currently booking dates in the summer of 2023 at stadiums around the world. The post Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Shania Twain Releases New Song and Music Video, “Waking Up Dreaming”

The legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer Shania Twain released a new song Friday (September 23) called, “Waking Up Dreaming.”. The song is Twain’s first single since 2017 and it also marks her debut on Republic Nashville. The artist, who was recently featured on the Fox drama Monarch, also has a popular documentary, Not Just A Girl, now streaming on Netflix.
Beyoncé Reportedly Going On ‘Renaissance’ Stadium World Tour In 2023

After topping the charts and giving fans a reason to celebrate, Beyoncé will bring the Renaissance to fans worldwide. Beyoncé, 41, is planning on taking her new album on the road, according to Page Six, which reports that she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. The publication reports that an official announcement – presumably, will include ticketing information – can “be expected in the coming weeks.”
Taylor Swift Was Honored as Songwriter of the Decade in a Black Sequin Cutout Gown With a Sky-High Slit

After taking a considerable hiatus from the spotlight, Taylor Swift proved she’s officially back on the red carpet grind by stopping at both MTV’s VMAs and the Toronto International Film Festival within the past month — making Swifties everywhere eternally grateful. The singer’s latest appearance? NSAI’s Nashville Songwriter Awards, where she was named 2022’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade while wearing a very Reputation-era ensemble.
Taylor Swift Receives Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award in Michael Kors Dress

Taylor Swift is celebrating her latest honor. The Grammy-winning musician attended the Nashville Songwriter Awards Tuesday night, where she received the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award at the annual awards ceremony. The honor recognized Swift’s body of work between 2010 and 2019, a time when she released five of her nine studio albums and shifted from country to pop genres. Swift has previously won seven awards from the Nashville Songwriters Association.
Olivia Wilde Hits The Streets of New York in Stella McCartney Gown & Casadei Platforms After ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Interview

Olivia Wilde was spotted out in New York yesterday leaving the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, the actress dressed down in a white Stella McCartney gown and Casadei sky-high boots. Keeping cool and casual, Wilde’s dress featured thin spaghetti straps, a risky plunging neckline, and a floral shaped cut out across Wilde’s midsection. The director donned shady black sunglasses and accessorized with a couple of long layered chain necklaces in black and gold and bracelets in the same style that offered the actress a welcomed shine. Wilde wore her light brown locks down and parted in the middle styled in...
Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal

Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
