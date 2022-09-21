ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State to honor Kayly Pau's cancer journey

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
BOISE — Shawn Garus had to educate himself quickly when Kayly Pau told him she wanted to continue playing for the Boise State volleyball team last season while undergoing chemotherapy.

The Broncos coach admits that he had to consult the Boise State medical staff and even Google to find out what the limitations were for an athlete battling leukemia. But Pau was determined to remain with the team in any capacity that she could and Garus was determined to do whatever he could to allow her to do so.

With Pau now in remission, Boise State will honor the junior outside hitter and the journey she’s been on for more than a year on Thursday night as the Broncos open Mountain West play with a game against New Mexico at Bronco gym. First serve is at 7.

The Broncos will host a special leukemia awareness night, where they will wear new orange uniforms — the color associated with leukemia awareness — which were unveiled on social media Wednesday on a video featuring and narrated by Pau. Fans are also encouraged to wear orange to the game.

“It means everything to me, this whole entire journey. I’ve had the support of Bronco Nation, Bronco Sports, my coaches and my team,” Pau said at a Wednesday press conference. “To have it become a reality and to share the story with everyone else and have them look at leukemia in a different way, it means the world to me.”

It’s a story that Pau and the Broncos kept quiet throughout most of last year. Outside of her team, the athletic department and her family, Pau said there were very few people who knew about what she was battling.

But now that she is healthy and getting closer to regaining her strength and endurance, Pau felt that it was important to her to share her story with others.

“It took me a while, but now that I am good, cleared and healthy, and also my mental state is back to where I want it to be, I felt like this was the time to share it,” she said. “I wanted to show people that you can do stuff, you can go through it. No one knew the story at first, so I thought why not share it and have other people who are dealing with an injury, an illness or anything know that you don’t have to give up what you love just to fight something else.”

After being diagnosed in June 2021, Pau played in 20 matches that fall. Playing limited minutes, she still finished sixth on the team with 136 kills, despite having to sit for the final 11 matches of the season. Garus said that often times he would have to be firm in limiting the time Pau got on the court, as her competitive nature always made her want to push her limits.

“She battled me for every modification we tried to put in place,” Garus said. “Whether that modification was you need to sit instead of stand on the sidelines or you can practice today, but not tomorrow, she always wanted to push to do more, to be a full teammate as much as possible.”

For Pau’s part, she admits that for the longest time she did not accept reality. In her mind, she was at Boise State to play volleyball and that’s what she was going to do. She scheduled her monthly chemotherapy treatments — which took place both in Boise and in her hometown of Lodi, California — late in the week, so that the days that she would be drained by the treatments would correlate with the team’s off days as much as possible.

“It was a lot of trial and error,” Pau said about playing through the treatments. “There were some days we would go and it was like ‘we went a little too hard’ and there were some days we were like ‘OK this is a happy medium.’ For me, I had to mentally get over the fact that everyone was there for my best interests. If I didn’t have them and just went with me, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here right now in this state. That was probably the hardest thing to balance, just mentally accepting that I had to be limited.”

One example came during the Broncos’ first Mountain West road trip last year, when the initial plan was to have her play in the Thursday game against Colorado State, then sit Saturday’s game against Wyoming. But when the Broncos showed up for their practice before the Wyoming match, following a loss to Colorado State, Pau was out on the court fully dressed.

“I know she wasn’t happy with how she played at Colorado State, so she wanted to get back out there,” Garus said. “But we did try and stick to the plan, get her the rest, because we knew it was going to be a long-term process for her. She was always pushing, always trying to be there for the team and she just didn’t want this illness to take her opportunity to play away.”

But at the same time, Pau knew just how serious her diagnosis could be. She said cancer has struck her family hard, and she’s lost several relatives to the disease, including two aunts and an uncle. About six months before her own diagnosis, she got a ribbon tattooed on her right arm to honor those her family had lost to the disease.

As determined as Pau was to not let the disease take her volleyball career away, she was even more determined not to let it take her away from her family.

“It was definitely hard not just for my mom, but for me to see my mom,” Pau said. “Our family had had so much loss. We went from a nine-person family to just four of us in my 20 years of living. So, for me, it was a lot to deal with. The last thing I wanted was to leave my family or not to be able to beat this and leave them without me.”

This past spring, she received the news that her cancer was in remission and ever since then has been working toward getting back to full strength. She’s played five matches for the Broncos (8-3), who are opening up their Mountain West title defense, recording 10 digs.

“I feel completely on top of the world,” Pau said. “I got my health back, I got my life back and I got my sport back. I never lost my sport, but I did lose a part of my daily life, which changed tremendously. As a student-athlete everything is go-go-go, you’re one day off is your one day off and that’s about it. To have my schedule back to the way it was, I just feel amazing.”

