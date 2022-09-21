ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DARPA Is Bankrolling Research Into Crypto and National Security

Inca Digital just landed a contract with government defense agency DARPA to “visualize how digital assets implicate national security.”. America's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, has turned to analytics firm Inca Digital to build out a new crypto mapping tool to analyze the impact of cryptocurrencies on U.S. national security.
Was the Ethereum Merge a Mistake?

The merge has inflicted chaos upon Ethereum—was it all worth it? Some Ethereum loyalists aren’t so sure. “What do you think of the merge?” I recently innocently asked William “Wills” de Vogelaere, co-founder of Spankchain and probably half a dozen other protocols in the grisly underworld of Ethereum.
How Uniswap Is Taking Aim at Coinbase and Binance

Uniswap wants to "bring your digital asset experience into one place." Uniswap Diamond, and the acquisition of NFT aggregator Genie, will help. The DeFi sector's largest decentralized exchange is embarking on a major expansion. In an interview this week at the Messari Mainnet conference in New York, Uniswap Labs COO...
This Week in Coins: Ethereum Takes Another Week of Losses, XRP Soars

ETH is down 19% since the merge. XRP ballooned this week when news broke that the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple may soon come to a conclusion. The prices of crypto market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum dipped on Wednesday following news that the United States Federal Reserve was hiking interest rates by another 75 basis points to stem the effects of inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#South Asia#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
Going Public ‘Put Us On the Main Stage’: Coinbase CEO

Brian Armstrong, head of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, says he feels called to defend the industry. During Mainnet 2022 in New York City, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong sat down for a chat with Messari co-founder and CEO Ryan Selkis to discuss Coinbase's growing role in the industry.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin 'Very Hopeful' Dogecoin Moves to Proof of Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that all blockchains, including Dogecoin and Zcash, looking to scale should move to proof of stake. Now that the Ethereum merge is complete, Vitalik Buterin thinks other blockchains like Dogecoin and Zcash should follow suit. “As proof of stake matures, I expect it to just...
Bitcoin Mining Data Center Firm Compute North Files For Bankruptcy

Compute North provides data centers for crypto mining giants such as Compass Mining and Marathon Digital, and owes some $500 million to 200 creditors. Compute North, a data center provider for cryptocurrency miners and blockchain companies, has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy at a Texas court, as energy costs spiral and the crypto market’s prolonged slump continues.
United Kingdom Introduces Bill to Make Crypto Seizures ‘Easier and Quicker’

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency bill modernizes existing legislation to counter new forms of money laundering and cyber crime. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill was introduced in the United Kingdom’s parliament yesterday to extend police powers over cryptocurrencies in order to counteract cyber crime, money laundering, and “foreign kleptocrats.”
