Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family

Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
RadarOnline

Awkward! Meghan Markle SNUBBED By Mourning Fans Who Refuses To Shake Her Hand During Queen Elizabeth Tribute

Meghan Markle got no love from fans of the royal family after they refused to shake her hand while paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex was embarrassingly snubbed when she and her husband, Prince Harry, reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton during the 10-day mourning period following the Queen's passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
Harper's Bazaar

See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive at the Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have made a somber arrival for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey via car with the rest of the royal family. The two both wore entirely black ensembles, a monochromatic color palette that represents the current period of royal mourning, with Meghan in a cape dress and wide-brimmed hat and Harry in a suit.
