Vehicular homicide trial of former MASS MoCA director underway in Pittsfield District Court

Two brothers have been convicted in the luring and shooting death of an 18-year-old man from the region. After more than two weeks of trial in Western Massachusetts, a jury in Berkshire County found Omar Pascual-Polanco, age 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, age 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 22, in the death of Jaden Salois.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, Berkshire County. It's not often that REAL justice gets served, but every so often, the scales of justice weigh heavily in the prosecution's favor. Of course, nothing will bring back the deceased, Jaden Salois, but the outcome should help bring some...
Six months after the fatal officer-involved shooting of Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield, Friends and family of Estrella are holding a rally Sunday afternoon demanding change in mental health crisis response.
Joseph Thompson, the founding director of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, has been found not guilty of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, according to the The Berkshire Eagle. Thompson had pleaded not guilty to a single count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, a misdemeanor charge that...
A Berkshire Superior Court jury found two people guilty of first-degree murder, relating to the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Brothers Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polonco, 22, both of Pittsfield, could face life in prison, but will be sentenced at a later date. A third co-defendant, Dasean Smith, 24 of Pittsfield, is also charged with murder and will be tried separately.
Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, September 22 that it had obtained two guilty verdicts in the murder case of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. The case goes back to 2019. After a two week trial, Pittsfield residents Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22,...
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
A Western Massachusetts physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient. The female victim was getting treatment for a neck injury suffered in a car crash at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services in Northampton. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Edward Kostek, who is from South Hadley, touched her inappropriately...
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
Northampton Police Department officers that were working the Florence Night out event arrested man trying driving towards pedestrians on the sidewalk on Saturday.
Pittsfield Police seek the public's help in locating a 16-year-old man.
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
Saugerties Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious female rifling through cars outside of Formisano Bakery in mid-July. Subsequent to the investigation, female Kristen Jones, 27 was taken into custody.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the police officer who fatally shot Miguel Estrella, a 22-year-old Pittsfield resident, in March. Announcing the findings of her office’s report during an Aug. 5 press conference, Harrington said that the investigation established that Officer Nicholas Sondrini acted in self-defense when he shot Estrella. According to the report, Harrington said, Sondrini was within his lawful authority per Massachusetts General Law to use lethal force proportional to the threatened harm in order to prevent death or serious bodily harm after exhausting “as many attempts at de-escalation [as] is feasible.”
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
KINGSTON – A 49-year-old Saugerties man has been indicted by an Ulster County grand jury for murder in connection with the death of a woman in the Town of Ulster. Johnny Amaro is charged with stabbing Maria L. Lemus, known to family and friends as Lucy, to death in a wooded trail on Eastern Parkway some time between 6:42 a.m. and 7:32 a.m. on September 1.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampden County grand jury has indicted two suspects in connection with a murder in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 22-year-old Armando Rodriguez and 32-year-old Angel Aponte-Rivera, both of Springfield, were indicted on a murder charge. Springfield Police...
State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a "large quantity" of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were reportedly taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing, were arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
