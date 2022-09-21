Read full article on original website
A dramatic shift at the border as migrants converge on a remote corner of South Texas
It was late afternoon when José Albornoz emerged, tired and soaking wet, from the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. The first person he encountered on the U.S. side was Luis Valderrama, a former U.S. Border Patrol agent who owns the cattle ranch where Albornoz was now standing. "What's...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
This Video Of A "Desert Tsunami" At Death Valley Is Truly Wacky
On Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a wacky geological “desert tsunami” at Death Valley National Park, 1,500 miles away. Footage of the tsunami made its way to social media, and it provides an interesting look at a strange event. “In a surprising quirk of geology,...
Migration Policy Institute discusses which states shoulder the burden of immigration
The Texas Senator Ted Cruz once said on this program that politics is storytelling. Today, we check the facts behind the story of immigration. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arranged to fly asylum-seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. And he justified that in a divisive way, saying that blue states should share the problem of immigration.
Western Massachusetts U.S. Representatives face contested races in November
The two U.S. Representatives covering the western part of Massachusetts are facing Republican competition in November’s general election. In the First Congressional District. Longtime U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield is facing a challenge from Republican Dean Martilli, of West Springfield. Neal chairs the House Ways and Committee and was...
Immigration is a divisive issue, but most Americans agree on certain points
Many people believe that some groups of immigrants — like essential workers and those brought to the U.S. as children — should have a pathway to citizenship.
Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona
OROCOVIS, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico are still waiting for water and power to be restored following Hurricane Fiona. Fiona was just a category 1 hurricane when it hit. But it moved slowly and dropped more than 30 inches of rain on some areas, and the flooding washed out roads, isolating some mountain communities.
Sandy Hook survivors call on Senate to pass assault weapons ban
Several survivors from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting had a simple message on Thursday when they rallied outside of the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C.: Congress showed the country it can work together to pass gun safety measures and they must do it again for an assault weapons ban.
The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with rare strong bipartisan support
Yesterday, the U.S. Senate did something rare. A bipartisan group of lawmakers voted to ratify an international climate treaty. The Kigali Amendment formally commits the U.S. to curb its use of potent greenhouse gases found in common appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners. NPR's Laura Benshoff has been digging into...
In Puerto Rico, people rush to eat and share avocados knocked off trees by hurricane
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Speaking Spanish). FLORIDO: A woman approaches with bags of dog and cat food. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). FLORIDO: In gratitude, a volunteer offers her an avocado almost as big as a coconut pulled out of a sack full of them. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON...
Union leader, elected officials join striking nurses outside Windham Hospital
Elected officials and labor leaders on Friday joined nurses picketing outside Windham Community Memorial Hospital to draw attention to what they say is the region’s patient care crisis. Nurses picketed as loudspeakers blasted Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, spoke at...
After 42 years providing abortion access, rural Louisiana clinic closes its doors
A for-sale sign recently went up in front of the - one of the last clinics to provide abortions in Louisiana. As Rosemary Westwood from member station WWNO reports, following Louisiana's near-total ban on abortions, the clinic has been forced to close. ROSEMARY WESTWOOD, BYLINE: Kathaleen Pittman stands outside the...
