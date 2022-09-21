Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
Tensions around the Ukraine war were high at today's UN Security Council meeting
Russia is doubling down on its war in Ukraine. Ukraine is demanding that Russia face an international tribunal for the crime of aggression and war crimes. That is the backdrop for today's U.N. Security Council meeting, where peace talks appeared a long way off. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports. MICHELE KELEMEN,...
Russians against the war seek refuge in Turkey
In Russia, there are long lines along the border and flights out of the country are sold out as men of military age try to get out. The exodus follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists after the Russian military lost ground to Ukraine's counteroffensive. Many of those fleeing are headed to Turkey, one of the few countries that allows Russians to come in without a visa. NPR's Fatma Tanis was at Istanbul's main airport.
Russian men are flying to Turkey to avoid military service in Ukraine
There are long car lines at Russian border crossings. Airplane flights out of the country are sold out or skyrocketing in price. This is after the Kremlin announced this week that Russia will be partially mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists to bolster their forces in Ukraine. NPR's Fatma Tanis is in Istanbul, where flights from Russia have been arriving with men trying to avoid military service. She spoke with some of them and joins us now.
Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine begun illegal referenda
Referenda began in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine today. The voting is illegal under both Ukrainian and international law. But that hasn't stopped Moscow from going through with it.
Japan's treatment of Ukrainians contrasts with its prior refugee policy
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Recently arrived Ukrainians are learning basic Japanese to help them navigate life in a new country. Around 1,800 have fled the war and come to Japan, and around 70 have settled in the port city of Yokohama. Among them is 29-year-old Sergei Litvinov, a trained chef. He says his love of Japanese culture drew him here.
TikTok Protests Of Mahsa Amini’s Death Show Us How Political Our Hair Still Is
The demonstrations sweeping Iran and the rest of the world are just the latest in a powerful resistance against the politicizing and policing of women’s bodies.
The Constitution was built to allow for the few to hold so much power
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with history professor Jonathan Gienapp about the development of the country's charter of government. Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Immigration is a divisive issue, but most Americans agree on certain points
Many people believe that some groups of immigrants — like essential workers and those brought to the U.S. as children — should have a pathway to citizenship.
Politics chat: How inflation, midterms and Trump will affect the Jan. 6 hearing
And this week's January 6 hearing lands amidst political tensions that are even more heightened. Midterms are just over a month away and, you know, it's just control of Congress at stake. For some perspective, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Hi, Franco. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE:...
Italy braces for far-right victory in elections
And now to Italy, where voting is set for tomorrow in one of the most consequential elections for the country in decades. Public opinion polls show that a far-right party, the Brothers of Italy, is expected to win the most votes. Its leader, a young firebrand named Giorgia Meloni, seems poised to be Italy's first female prime minister and the first to come from the far right since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. NPR's Joanna Kakissis is in Rome following developments, and she's with us now. Joanna, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
Immigration policy expert gives U.S. immigration system an F
For months, Republican governors in some border states have been sending busloads or planeloads of migrants to places like Washington, New York, Martha's Vineyard. It's a tactic to gain attention for what they call a crisis at the border, a crisis they blame on President Biden. Democrats, meanwhile, blame what they call obstructionist Republicans in Congress for the lack of progress on immigration reform. One thing almost everyone agrees on is the system needs to be fixed. Here to talk about how we got to this point is Jorge Loweree managing director of programs at the American Immigration Council. That's a nonpartisan group that seeks to solve immigration problems. Jorge Loweree, hey there. Welcome.
Why authorities can't quell the protests in Iran
A protest that began over women's headscarves in Iran represents something more. Iranian authorities have tried for days to stop demonstrations after a woman died in police custody. Instead, the protests have grown. And we have a perspective today on why that would be. We called Nahid Siamdoust. She's a former journalist who covered Iran and now teaches at the University of Texas at Austin, which means she can speak more freely than many in Iran can. She has followed the story of Mahsa Amini, a woman who traveled to the capital city, Tehran.
Anti-government protests grow in Iran after a woman died in police custody
In Iran, women are burning their headscarves, and protests are sweeping dozens of cities. The protests follow the death of a young woman who was arrested by Iran's so-called morality police, who enforced the country's rules on wearing hijab. Human rights groups have reported several deaths from these events. Well, Golnaz Esfandiari has been covering this for Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty. Golnaz Esfandiari, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
